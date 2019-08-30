ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019

Michigan girl fighting for life after diagnosis of rare, mosquito-borne disease

A Michigan girl is fighting for her life after being diagnosed with a rare mosquito-borne disease.

State health officials announced this week there are three suspected cases of Eastern equine encephalitis -- also known as EEE or "Triple E" -- in two different counties.

The mother of the 14-year-old Kalamazoo County girl who was diagnosed spoke about how her daughter is doing.

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says he's completed chemotherapy and will continue taping shows for the upcoming 36th season. Read more.

Michiganders could catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights this weekend. Learn more.

Sasha Obama, the daughter of former President Barack Obama, is set to start classes at the University of Michigan. Read more.

Officials say a 13-year-old western Michigan boy who collapsed during football practice has died at a hospital. Learn more.

Man killed while breaking up fight

The family of a man killed while trying to break up a fight at a Detroit nightclub in June is pleading for answers.

Santo Williams was fatally shot June 23 while breaking up a fight in the parking lot of Cartier Lounge on the city's east side. Williams left behind a 5-year-old daughter.

Highland Park homicide

A man was found shot to death Thursday morning inside a car on George Street in Highland Park. George Street is a desolate area with multiple vacant homes.

Abdul Aziz Muhammed is trying to make the best of his neighborhood. He puts up signs on vacant houses to deter crime and fills potholes on his street.

Shots fired

Cellphone cameras were rolling Wednesday when a woman involved in an argument fired shots at a man in a vehicle, police said.

The alleged incident happened on Indiana Street near Puritan Avenue on Detroit's west side.

The woman got in argument with a man and went into her home to retrieve a gun, officials said. When the man started to drive away, she opened fire, according to authorities.

600 tickets

A two-day freeway crackdown in Metro Detroit resulted in Michigan State Police troopers writing 601 tickets.

Troopers have been taking to Metro Detroit freeways to target speeding, aggressive drivers and distracted driving. Most of the tickets given were for speeding, and the top speed clocked was 106 mph

