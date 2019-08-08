ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019

Police: Man uses handgun to steal car, leads officers on chase, crashes, runs away

A man was arrested last month after he used a handgun to steal a vehicle, led police on a chase, crashed the stolen car and ran away, according to Livonia officers.

Kevin Hall, 32, of Detroit, was charged Aug. 1 with a 14-count felony warrant, officials said.

Hall is accused of stealing a man's vehicle July 30 in the parking lot of the Kroger located at 30935 Five Mile Road in Livonia, police said.

Livonia police: Man uses handgun to steal car, leads officers on chase, crashes, runs away on foot

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

A Garden City woman has been charged with stealing a purse from a 93-year-old woman in a Pittsfield Township parking lot, according to authorities. Read more.

Detroit police are trying to identify a man who shot two people, killing a 30-year-old woman, after getting into a fight at a basketball court. Learn more.

A new natural gas compression site that was proposed for the area of a Ray Township compressor station fire last winter is angering residents. Read more.

The former dean of osteopathic medicine at Michigan State is heading to jail in connection with the university's handling of the Larry Nassar abuse scandal. Learn more.

Be informed

Wrongful conviction lawsuit

A man wrongly convicted in a 1999 murder in Detroit has filed a lawsuit asking for $100 million.

Justly Johnson and Kendrick Scott spent nearly 20 years behind bars for a crime they didn't commit. Johnson has filed the lawsuit against two retired Detroit police detectives.

The two men were convicted in a Mother's Day murder of Lisa Kindred. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office dismissed the charges on Nov. 28, 2018.

READ MORE

Conviction overturned

A man convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a 2013 shooting had his conviction overturned after it was discovered a juror made racist statements.

Terry Lamont Wilson fatally shot his friend, William Clark, at a Clinton Township park. Wilson argued that the shooting was self-defense.

LEARN MORE

Allen Park standoff

A woman believed to be armed was involved in a standoff with police in Allen Park, police said.

Residents living along Luana Avenue between Ecorse Road and Philomene Street were ordered to stay inside while police work to end the standoff.

READ MORE

Men try to break into home

An Ypsilanti homeowner fought off two men who came to his door with guns, and the encounter was caught on his doorbell camera.

Video shows two young men with guns breaking into the home around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.