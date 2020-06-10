Michigan state trooper saves driver from burning truck on I-94 in Van Buren Township

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Dramatic video from I-94 in Van Buren Township shows a state trooper rescues an unconscious driver from a burning truck.

Many witnesses saw the huge blaze on I-94. Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said a car caught on fire with the driver inside.

“The rescue happened here on I-94. The officer was able to get the man out of his car," Shaw said.

The trooper was heading to the range for training day when they overheard a call about a vehicle that was on eastbound I-94 near Haggerty.

The car was pulling a boat and the boat had separated off the trailer. The trooper approached the vehicle and saw the vehicle and the boat was on fire.

Shaw said the trooper instantly jumped into action.

“As he got to the driver’s side he noticed that the male driver was actually slumped over the wheel. He wasn’t able to get into the driver’s side, so he went on to the passenger side," Shaw said.

The trooper hit the window to get inside and dragged the driver out of the burning car.

“We later learned that he had a diabetic attack behind the wheel, and what actually caused the fire was when he passed out, the foot was still on the gas pedal, dragging that boat behind it and the wheel was spinning, in place and eventually caught on fire, causing the vehicle to catch fire,” Shaw said.

Shaw said both the driver and trooper are okay.

