ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 24, 2020

Happening today 🌅
CDC releases new coronavirus guidelines for schools
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their guidelines for schools preparing to reopen amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This the first time the CDC has updated these guidelines since the spring, and they are making it clear that the goal is to reopen K-12 schools to in-person learning in the fall.
Portion of Westland under boil water advisory
A portion of Westland is under a boil water advisory due to a loss of pressure in parts of the city’s water supply. It’s possible that bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system.
From yesterday 🌃
2 Detroit summer school students test positive for COVID-19
A judge has ordered that all Detroit summer school students must get tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) amid ongoing protests against schools resuming in-person learning during the pandemic. So far, 274 students have been tested -- and two have tested positive.
Siblings of 10-year-old killed in Warren shooting speak out
A family is mourning the loss of 10-year-old Orran Baugh. The boy died from being shot in the chest in Warren on Thursday.
Man suspected in shooting of 4 teens in Detroit killed in officer-involved shooting
Detroit police had been actively searching for the shooter from a Detroit house party Sunday that left four teens hospitalized. On Thursday evening, officers located the suspect and initiated a chase -- and the suspect’s vehicle collided with police cars during the pursuit.
Trending 📈
💰 Harper Woods man accused of stealing nearly $100,000 from MGM Detroit
Federal officials say 55-year-old John Christopher Colletti targeted Casino VIPs and was successful in stealing nearly $100,000 from MGM Detroit. Colletti reportedly donned prosthetics and, in some cases, full face masks, and used props to appear like an elderly man as he ripped off casinos.
🖐🏽 Update: FDA expands ‘toxic’ hand sanitizers recall
The FDA is warning consumers and health care providers that the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products that are labeled to contain ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but that have tested positive for methanol contamination.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 75,947; Death toll now at 6,148
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 75,947 as of Thursday, including 6,148 deaths, state officials report.
Thursday’s update represents 699 new cases and seven additional deaths, including six as a result of the state’s ongoing review of “vital records” and testing data. Wednesday’s totals were 75,248 confirmed cases and 6,141 total deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospital inpatients in Michigan has been steadily increasing since the beginning of July. However, the volume is far lower than it was in April when Michigan reported nearly 4,000 COVID-19 inpatients.
On July 21, Michigan reported 500 inpatients at hospitals, the highest number since June 4 (50). That number receded to 493 inpatients on July 22.
Michigan has reported 55,162 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 14,600 as of Thursday.
- Why are additional COVID-19 deaths added to Michigan’s state count after review of records?
- Are Michigan’s daily coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers accurate? Health officials respond
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Weather forecast ☀️
More Local News Headlines 📰
