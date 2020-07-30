ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 30, 2020

US economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter

The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 32.9% annual rate in the April-June quarter -- by far the worst quarterly plunge ever -- when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.

NASA launches Mars 2020 Perseverance rover

NASA’s Perseverance rover will seek signs of ancient life and collect rock and soil samples for possible return to Earth. Perseverance was launched successfully Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer will allow casinos to reopen at 15 percent capacity

Detroit casinos will be allowed to open on Aug. 5 with 15 percent capacity. Also, starting on July 31, statewide indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and bars will be closed for indoor service across the state -- including those in Regions 6 and 8.

‘Operation Legend’ to bring federal agents to Detroit: Here’s what that will look like

US officials on Wednesday provided additional details regarding “Operation Legend” -- which is bringing a number of federal agents to Detroit in the coming weeks. The plan was originally announced by U.S. President Donald Trump last week as an effort to help “quell recent violence” in the city.

Tense night in Shelby Township as protesters are confronted by police, counter protesters

Protesters have been gathering outside of township offices to decry the conduct of Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide. In recent weeks there have been a handful of counter protesters -- people who support the Shelby Township Police Department and President Trump.

Trending 📈

😷 Man removed from Delta flight after mask dispute

Todd Benson and his family witnessed turbulence before their flight could even take off from Aruba to Atlanta.

“It was shameful behavior. He was yelling, I have it on I have it on, and he was talking about his mask. The Delta flight attendant was requesting that he put it on properly,” said Benson.

📢 Protest held outside Children’s Village in Oakland County demanding the release of ‘Grace’

An overnight protest was held outside Children’s Village in Oakland County where dozens are demanding the release of a 15-year-old called “Grace.” She is the girl who has made national headlines after being placed in juvenile custody for probation violations, the terms of which included having to finish her school work.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 80,172; Death toll now at 6,172

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 80,172 as of Wednesday, including 6,172 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes 996 new cases and two additional deaths. Note from MDHHS: “Due to a backlog of test results received from a commercial laboratory, today’s new daily confirmed case count contains approximately 300 that are attributable to older lab results.”

New cases have increased moderately in recent weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 57,502 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 16,500 as of Wednesday. Michigan’s 7-day average moving average for daily cases was 703 on Wednesday -- the highest since May.

