ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

DETROIT – The Justice Department is asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for Michigan nursing home data linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as part of an effort to find out if the state’s response warrants a federal investigation.

Officials want to find out if state orders requiring nursing homes to admit COVID-19 positive patients are responsible for the deaths of residents.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is touting that the state’s economy has rebounded since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the outlook might not be as positive as she claims.

Whitmer believes the economy is rebounding and prospering as a result of how effective her COVID-19 restrictions have been. She cites a CNN Moody’s analytics report to make her case.

A Michigan unemployment worker has been charged with stealing money from the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency at a time when thousands of residents are still having trouble getting benefits.

More than 1.5 million Michigan residents have filed for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the need is so great that many people have had trouble collecting their payments.

As students in some states head back to in-person school, a recent series of reports show the number of COVID-19 cases in children and teens is climbing.

While most children will have mild forms of illness -- and hospitalizations and fatalities among children are still rare -- some will face serious health complications. Because we don’t have a specific treatment, the risk is simply in the numbers -- more infections mean more complications.

Some people who have been exposed to COVID-19 may no longer need to be tested for the virus.

Previously the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended testing for “all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Because of the potential for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.” The CDC recognized the need to test even in the absence of symptoms and now they’re saying testing is not always necessary for those without symptoms.

