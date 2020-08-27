78ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

Feds ask Gov. Whitmer for Michigan nursing home data to see if COVID-19 response warrants investigation

DETROIT – The Justice Department is asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for Michigan nursing home data linked to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as part of an effort to find out if the state’s response warrants a federal investigation.

Officials want to find out if state orders requiring nursing homes to admit COVID-19 positive patients are responsible for the deaths of residents.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 99,200; Death toll now at 6,424

Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down thunderstorm, rain chances for rest of this week

Morning storms left most of us with measurable rain, and there’s more where that came from, especially at the start of the weekend.

4 Fast Facts

  • Increasing Black voter turnout this November is the goal of a new campaign launched by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Click here to read more.
  • Four medics have been put on leave after a 20-year-old woman was declared dead and then found alive hours later. Click here to read more.
  • The Detroit Police Department takes a different approach when it comes to policing, or “serving the community” as some prefer to call it. Click here to read more.
  • Police are looking for a person who broke into the Lakeview Party Store, located on Cass Lake Road, at about 4 a.m. Aug. 14. Click here to read more.

Michigan’s economy might not have bounced back as much as Gov. Whitmer claims

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is touting that the state’s economy has rebounded since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the outlook might not be as positive as she claims.

Whitmer believes the economy is rebounding and prospering as a result of how effective her COVID-19 restrictions have been. She cites a CNN Moody’s analytics report to make her case.

Michigan unemployment worker charged with stealing money from agency amid record demand

A Michigan unemployment worker has been charged with stealing money from the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency at a time when thousands of residents are still having trouble getting benefits.

More than 1.5 million Michigan residents have filed for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the need is so great that many people have had trouble collecting their payments.

Number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in children continue to rise

As students in some states head back to in-person school, a recent series of reports show the number of COVID-19 cases in children and teens is climbing.

While most children will have mild forms of illness -- and hospitalizations and fatalities among children are still rare -- some will face serious health complications. Because we don’t have a specific treatment, the risk is simply in the numbers -- more infections mean more complications.

CDC updates its COVID-19 testing guidelines

Some people who have been exposed to COVID-19 may no longer need to be tested for the virus.

Previously the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended testing for “all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Because of the potential for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission.” The CDC recognized the need to test even in the absence of symptoms and now they’re saying testing is not always necessary for those without symptoms.

