Harper Woods man arraigned in connection to fatal hit-and-run on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – Martin Dwayne Smith, a 51-year-old man from Harper Woods, was arraigned Friday afternoon in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on I-94 Monday.

Zachery Morisette, a 26-year-old Macomb County Department of Roads employee, was struck and killed while replacing a manhole cover on I-94 near Nine Mile Road in Macomb County.

Smith was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident, resulting in serious impairment or death. Both are felony charges.

He was given a $25,000 bond and is expected to return to court Oct. 9.