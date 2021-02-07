Family memorializes Detroit DJ Slick B on anniversary of his death

DETROIT – On Feb. 7, 2020, a popular Detroit DJ with a growing following was killed in an armed robbery outside of a place where he was set to perform.

The family of Byron Gilbert, also known as DJ Slick B, gathered Sunday to keep his memory alive and to renew the push to find his killer on the anniversary of his death.

“Everywhere I go, people always have nothing but good things to say about my son,” said Nytosha Gilbert-Scott. “He was a very good person. He didn’t deserve what happened to him.”

Friends, family members and fans released balloons in his memory.

“It has completely changed me as a person. Part of me is gone. I need justice,” Gilbert-Scott said. “I need closure. I need to know who did this. Who did it?”

His companion for years, Keila Howard, is still trying to make the transition into raising their children alone.

“We not used to him not being here but we’re getting used to it,” Howard said. “I’m big on the term ‘Life goes on’ but it’s like we’re figuring it out day by day.”

The quest for information continues as the family tries to urge the community to speak up if they have information.

Surveillance footage captured two men believed to be suspects before the fatal robbery near a black truck on West McNichols Road.

“I know somebody know who these two guys are,” Gilbert-Scott said. “I need justice for my son and I’m not going to stop until I get it.”

Gilbert leaves behind three children -- two daughters and a son.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200. Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.