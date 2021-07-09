Morning Briefing July 9, 2021: High bacteria levels close 20 Michigan beaches, family urges vaccination after mother dies from COVID

People enjoy a sunny winter day on the beach by Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on January 6, 2020. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP)

Several Michigan beaches, mostly in the Lower Peninsula, are facing closures due to an increased bacteria level.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality flagged 20 Michigan beaches for increased bacteria levels, as of July 9.

Most of the high bacteria levels are due to storm water runoff. With a heavy week of rain and storms behind us, this is pretty typical. Storm water runoff causes issues for beaches across the state.

See the list of beaches here.

The more contagious delta COVID variant is gaining steam in the United States, especially in areas with lower rates of vaccination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 99.2% of June’s COVID deaths were people who were unvaccinated. These deaths could have been prevented.

Ad

It’s a painful reality for those who have lost their loved ones -- including the family of Tricia Jones.

See the story here.

Michigan’s attorney general has opened an investigation after a Republican-led state legislative panel said people are making baseless allegations about 2020 presidential election results in a northern Michigan county to raise money or publicity for their own ends.

Lynsey Mukomel, spokeswoman for Democrat Dana Nessel, said Thursday that the department accepted the request from GOP state Sen. Ed McBroom, of Vulcan, and the Senate Oversight Committee he chairs. State police are assisting.

Election night results in rural Antrim County, which has roughly 23,000 residents, initially erroneously showed a local victory for Joe Biden over then-President Donald Trump. But it was attributed to human errors, not any problems with machines, and corrected. A hand recount validated the results as accurate.

Ad

Read more here.

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant.

Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant, which is spreading rapidly around the world and now accounts for most new U.S. infections.

Two doses of most vaccines are critical to develop high levels of virus-fighting antibodies against all versions of the coronavirus, not just the delta variant -- and most of the world still is desperate to get those initial protective doses as the pandemic continues to rage.

Ad

But antibodies naturally wane over time, so studies also are underway to tell if and when boosters might be needed.

Learn more here.

A competitive eater wolfed down 50 chili dogs in 22 minutes, setting a local record at a bar in western Michigan where thousands of customers have their names on the wall for eating just a fraction.

Read the story here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 9, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 895,395 as of Tuesday, including 19,775 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 438 new cases and 21 additional deaths (16 from a vital records review) over a four-day period. Last Friday, the state announced a total of 894,957 cases and 19,754 deaths.

Ad

The state of Michigan will only provide coronavirus data updates on Tuesdays and Fridays going forward. The next data update is expected this afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 1.7% as of Tuesday, near the lowest on record, but a slight increase in the last week. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 137 on Tuesday. The 7-day death average was 8 on Tuesday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,700 on Tuesday.

Ad

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 62% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 54.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: