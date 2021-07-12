Morning Briefing July 12, 2021: Detroit mayor to discuss one-time child tax credit for families, Vice President Kamala Harris visits Detroit

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to announce Monday the opportunity for Detroit families to claim thousands of dollars in a one-time child tax credit payment available thanks to federal COVID relief funding.

According to city officials, Detroit residents with children under the age of 18 are eligible for a tax credit payment of $3,000 to $3,600 per child.

Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Detroit Monday for a trip that was scheduled in June, but was postponed due to severe weather.

The vice president will be speaking at several events in Detroit, including a reelection event for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Memories are all the Statham family has left of their 3-year-old boy Gordie after he died in an accidental drowning in the back yard.

“We failed him in the sense that we didn’t get him swim lessons. We didn’t have a pool alarm,” said Gordie’s mother, Berkley.

Every day has been an uphill battle for the Livonia family, who are trying their best to overcome the pain and agony of losing the 3-year-old they affectionately called Buggy.

Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that booster shots will be needed.

The company said it was scheduled to have the meeting with the Food and Drug Administration and other officials Monday, days after Pfizer asserted that booster shots would be needed within 12 months.

A federal judge is considering whether to order financial penalties or other sanctions against some of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers who signed onto a lawsuit last year challenging Michigan’s election results.

The lawsuit alleging widespread fraud was voluntarily dropped after a judge in December found nothing but “speculation and conjecture” that votes for Trump somehow were destroyed or switched to votes for Joe Biden, who won Michigan by 2.8 percentage points.

A brutal dog attack took a Metro Detroit family by surprise Friday.

A 7-year-old boy was badly bitten by a dog at the Huron River Mobile Home Park and is now being treated for a possible rabies exposure.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 12, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 896,067 as of Friday, including 19,801 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 672 new cases and 26 additional deaths over a three-day period -- an average of 224 cases per day. (Michigan officials will only report COVID-19 data on Tuesdays and Fridays going forward.)

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 2% as of Friday, near the lowest on record but still a slight increase over the last week. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now at the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 159 on Friday -- the lowest since June 2020. The 7-day death average was 6 on Friday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 8,400 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 62.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 54.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

