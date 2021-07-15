Morning Briefing July 15, 2021: Tips for mitigating flood risk at your home amid heavy rains, how expanded child tax credit payments work

Storms with threats of heavy rainfall are once again headed for Metro Detroit this weekend, raising concerns about more flooding across the region.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon, and will produce torrential downpours and strong winds. Even heavier rains are expected Friday into Saturday, with some areas forecasted to possibly receive up to three inches of rain.

Learn what you can do to help prevent flooding at your home here.

A Harper Woods man poured gasoline on his girlfriend and lit her on fire early Monday mornin before driving away in her vehicle, according to police.

James Lewis Carlock, 34, of Harper Woods, was arguing with his girlfriend at their home, officials said. During the argument, Carlock poured gasoline on his girlfriend and set her on fire, according to authorities.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital and is being treated for burns.

Read more here.

A woman stabbed her mother in Michigan after they had been arguing for an entire trip, and a dispute over smoking in the car was the breaking point, state police said.

Troopers were called around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (July 14) to the side of the road on south M-32 Highway near Cour Avenue in Mayfield Township.

A 64-year-old woman from Mesick, Michigan, said she, her daughter and her two grandchildren had gone on a camping trip to the Upper Peninsula, according to officials. The woman said they were returning to her home in Mesick.

Read the report here.

The Biden administration is beginning to distribute expanded child tax credit payments, giving parents on average $423 this month, with payments continuing through the end of the year.

President Joe Biden increased the size of the tax credit as part of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, as well as making it fully available to families without any tax obligations. The benefit is set to expire after a year, but Biden is pushing for it to be extended through 2025 and ultimately made permanent.

Here’s a closer look at how the payments work and who can receive them.

When a fully loaded tanker truck struck the median on I-75 in Troy, the heat from the blaze was felt a quarter of a mile away.

Officials confirmed that the tanker truck was out of New Haven in Macomb County and belonged to the trucking firm Bazco Enterprises.

It’s not the first incident the company has had.

See the story here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 15, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 896,717 as of Tuesday, including 19,832 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 650 new cases and 31 additional deaths (27 from a vital records review) over a four-day period -- an average of 162.5 cases per day. On Friday, the state announced a total of 896,067 cases and 19,801 deaths.

The state now only reports COVID data on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just below 2% as of Tuesday, near the lowest on record, but an increase over the last two weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 189 on Tuesday. The 7-day death average was 8 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 8,400 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 62.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 54.8% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: