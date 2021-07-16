Morning Briefing July 16, 2021: Flood threat decreases but expect more rain, police investigate M-14 road rage shooting in Plymouth Township

Part of M-14 has reopened Friday morning after being closed amid a police investigation of a road rage freeway shooting in Plymouth Township.

Two men have been killed and one has been injured in a shooting early Friday morning at a Detroit residence on the city’s west side.

Detroit police reportedly responded to a shooting at about 3 a.m. Friday in the 15000 block of Washburn Street, near Fenkell and Wyoming avenues. Police say they are handling the case as a drug-related robbery and shooting.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 16, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

Ford issued three safety recalls covering more than 800,000 vehicles in North America, for separate issues. Here’s what’s covered.

The automotive company is issuing recalls for the 2013-2017 Ford Explorer, 2020-2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty and the 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator.

Michigan voters who are voting absentee in the Aug. 3 primary election should return ballots in person or at a local drop box.

The Michigan Secretary of State is urging voters to return ballots to local clerk office’s, instead of by mail, to make sure their ballot is received on time. Those who do not yet have a ballot are encouraged to visit their local election clerk’s office, where they can be issued one, vote it, and return it to the clerk in the same visit.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday Canada could start allowing fully vaccinated Americans into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel and should be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.

Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s provinces on Thursday and his office released a readout of the call. He noted that if Canada’s current positive path of vaccination rate and public health conditions continue the border can open.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 896,717 as of Tuesday, including 19,832 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 650 new cases and 31 additional deaths (27 from a vital records review) over a four-day period -- an average of 162.5 cases per day. Last Friday, the state announced a total of 896,067 cases and 19,801 deaths.

The state now only reports COVID data on Tuesdays and Fridays. The next update is expected this afternoon.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just below 2% as of Tuesday, near the lowest on record, but an increase over the last two weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 189 on Tuesday. The 7-day death average was 8 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 6,700 on Tuesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 62.5% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 54.8% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

