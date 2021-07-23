Morning Briefing July 23, 2021: Tokyo Olympics kick off, Alex Nedeljkovic returns to Michigan with Red Wings contract

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Belated and beleaguered, the virus-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympics finally opened Friday night (Tokyo time) with cascading fireworks and made-for-TV choreography that unfolded in a near-empty stadium, a colorful but strangely subdued ceremony that set a striking tone to match a unique pandemic Games.

As their opening played out, devoid of the usual crowd energy, the Olympics convened amid simmering anger and disbelief in much of the host country, but with hopes from organizers that the excitement of the sports to follow would offset the widespread opposition.

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic has signed a two-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings reportedly worth $3 million per season after he was traded to Detroit from the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Red Wings sent the rights to unrestricted free agent goalie Jonathan Bernier, 32, and a third-round pick in this year’s draft to the Hurricanes.

Should vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?

It depends on your situation, but masking in public can provide another layer of protection and help prevent the virus from spreading to others who aren’t protected.

An easing of safety precautions and the large number of people who remain unvaccinated in many regions are contributing to the spread of cases around the world.

General Motors is recalling some older Chevrolet Bolts for a second time to fix persistent battery problems that can set the electric cars ablaze.

Until repairs are done, GM says owners should park the cars outdoors, limit charging to 90% of battery capacity, and not deplete batteries below 70 miles of range. The company says the Bolts should not be charged overnight, and should be parked outside immediately after they are charged.

A Harper Woods man who is accused of using disguises and stealing nearly $100,000 from 10 casino patrons will be going to federal prison for four years.

John Christopher Colletti, 56, used prosthetics, full face masks and props to enter the MGM Grand Detroit casino to obtain money from the accounts of Global Payments Gaming Services Inc. VIP preferred program patrons.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 898,626 as of Tuesday, including 19,862 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 1,028 new cases and 14 additional deaths (all identified during a vital records review) over a four-day period -- an average of about 257 cases and 3.5 deaths per day. Last Friday, the state announced a total of 897,598 cases and 19,848 deaths.

The state only provides COVID data updates on Tuesdays and Fridays. The next update is expected Friday afternoon.

Testing is around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, and the 7-day positive rate is now up to 3.05% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks, now near the lowest point since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 273 on Tuesday, up from 219 on Friday. The 7-day death average was 5 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 7,400 on Tuesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 62.9% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.2% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

