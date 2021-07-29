Morning Briefing July 29, 2021: Beaumont Health to require COVID vaccines for staff, family of missing Lapeer County grandfather await DNA test of body found

All searches have been put on pause for a missing Lapeer County man after a body has been found in the area.

Searches have been canceled for missing Joseph Mindelli, 79, after a body has been found, according to family. Mindelli’s daughter posted on Facebook that the family is awaiting DNA results to determine if the body belongs to the missing grandfather.

Employees of Beaumont Health will soon be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19, if they haven’t already.

The health system announced Wednesday that all employees will be required to get vaccinated for the virus, or face suspension or dismissal if they refuse. The mandate will go into effect once the U.S. Federal Drug Administration fully approves a current COVID vaccine -- and possibly even sooner.

The Senate has voted to begin work on a nearly $1 trillion national infrastructure plan, acting with sudden speed after weeks of fits and starts once the White House and a bipartisan group of senators agreed on major provisions of the package that’s key to President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Biden welcomed the accord as one that would show America can “do big things.” It includes the most significant long-term investments in nearly a century, he said, on par with building the transcontinental railroad or the Interstate highway system.

When Kristi Farley suffered severe neck and shoulder pain, she went to Dr. Girish Mangalick, who was then affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and had his own practice in Wyandotte.

It took Farley two years to go to Wyandotte police and file a complaint after Mangalick had allegedly sexually assaulted her during her visit. She found out two other women had made similar complaints about Mangalick going back as far as 2004.

An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always.

Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.

Lee’s total of 57.433 points was just enough to top Andrade, who earned the first gymnastics all-around medal by a Latin American athlete but missed out on gold when she stepped out of bounds twice during her floor routine. Russian gymnast Angelina Melnikova earned bronze two days after leading ROC to gold in the team final.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for July 29, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 901,683 as of Tuesday, including 19,902 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 1,762 new cases and 19 additional deaths (15 from a vital records review) over a four-day period -- an average of about 440.5 cases and 4.75 deaths per day. Last Friday, the state announced a total of 899,921 cases and 19,883 deaths.

The next COVID data update is expected Friday afternoon.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate 4.28% as of Tuesday. Hospitalizations were declining for several weeks until last week, but a slight uptick in inpatients was reported.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 437 as of Tuesday, up from 332 on Friday. The 7-day death average was 5 on Friday, and remained at 5 on Tuesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 8,600 as of Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 63.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 55.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

