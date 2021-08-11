Morning Briefing Aug. 11, 2021: Tracking Metro Detroit severe storm threat, Michigan board of education members clash over mask rules at meeting

We’re tracking a severe storm threat in Southeast Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday, with the chance for isolated tornadoes, high winds, hail and downpours.

Local4Caster Brandon Roux says highs will near 90°F and feel closer to 100 degrees, thanks to high humidity. The peak afternoon heat may spark a few storms, but most of the wicked weather will be in western Michigan this afternoon. A severe storm threat for SE lower Michigan is expected more in the early or mid-evening.

As K-12 schools prepare to resume in-person learning in Michigan and across the nation this fall, many are discussing whether children should be required to wear face masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that all students and school staff wear face masks. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her chief medical officer, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, are also recommending that face coverings are worn this fall.

But their recommendations are not mandates, and face masks are not currently required for children at Michigan or U.S. schools.

One man is behind bars and dozens of other people are shaken up after an attempted bank robbery in Canton Township is foiled by police.

Customers and employees were inside when the robbery was taking place.

Canton Township police wasted little time getting there when they heard a bank robbery was in progress. For a few customers inside during that period, it will be something they’ll never forget.

Two of the Detroit Tigers’ most exciting young players, Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill, were removed from Tuesday’s game after a nasty collision in left-center field.

The play happened in the bottom of the eighth inning, with Michael Fulmer trying to protect an 8-4 Tigers lead. Anthony Santander, who hit two home runs off of starter Casey Mize earlier in the night, crushed a line drive into the gap.

Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion framework for bolstering family services, health, and environment programs through the Senate early Wednesday, advancing President Joe Biden’s expansive vision for reshaping federal priorities just hours after handing him a companion triumph on a hefty infrastructure package.

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead and a 17-year-old girl critically injured on Tuesday at a Detroit gas station.

More weather: Dangerous heat with severe storm threat later ☀️

Metro Detroit weather forecast for August 11, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 913,220 as of Monday, including 19,958 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 2,720 new cases and seven additional deaths (six from a vital records review) over a three-day period -- an average of 906.67 cases per day. On Friday, the state announced a total of 910,500 cases and 19,951 deaths.

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The next update is expected this afternoon.

Testing has dropped to around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 6.87% as of Monday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been slowly increasing for the last two weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,048 on Monday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 3 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 17,600 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 64.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 56% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

