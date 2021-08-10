Jakub Vrana signs three-year contract with Red Wings

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 01: Jakub Vrana #15 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to a three-year contract with forward Jakub Vrana.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reports the deal is worth $5.25 million each season for the left wing.

DET & Jakub Vrana settle with a 3x$5.25M extension — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 10, 2021

Vrana, 25, became a restricted free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season. He had opted to file for salary arbitration, but the Red Wings have settled the contract ahead of a possible arbitration hearing.

Vrana was acquired by Detroit as part of a trade in April that sent Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals. Mantha’s contract carries an average annual value (AAV) of $5.7 million.

Vrana scored 8 goals and 3 assists for 11 points through 11 games with the Red Wings.

Originally drafted by the Capitals 13th overall in 2014, he enjoyed a surge of points over the past three seasons from the left wing. He had 25 points in 39 games this past season for the Capitals before the trade. He joins a burgeoning offensive core in Detroit with Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, Michael Rasmussen, Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri.

