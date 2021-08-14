Morning Briefing Aug. 14, 2021: Around 168K DTE Energy customers still without power, Ferndale armed robber shot by officers, flood deaths rise to at least 44 in Turkey

As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday approximately 168,000 DTE Energy customers were still without power.

The company has restored 70% of customers affected by the storm earlier this week and are targeting to have more than 80% of customers restored by the end of today.

Most outages – around 95% – should be restored by the end of Sunday.

“We understand how hard it is for our customers and ourselves to be without power, and we have assigned 2,800 lineworkers in the field today working 16-hour shifts to safely restore customers as quickly as possible,” said DTE Energy in a statement.

Surveillance cameras were rolling inside the 7-Eleven at 1040 West 9 Mile Road in Ferndale when a man walked into the store.

“He’s dressed in black, with a black mask, armed with an assault rifle and wearing body armor similar to what our officers wear,” said Ferndale Police Chief Dennis Emmi.

The man could be seen on video hiding a sheet over his hands to obscure the weapon which he then pulls out and fires into the ceiling.

“It was a very chaotic scene. There were children in the 7-Eleven trying to buy a Slurpee who were hiding from the gunman,” Emmi said.

The rest of the customers fled. Police said the suspect got a large sum of cash from the registers and took off.

Ferndale police later learned Detroit police were looking for the same man.

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country’s emergency and disaster agency said Saturday.

Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Road work will cause several road and freeway closures this weekend across Metro Detroit.

See a list of weekend road closures here.

Metro Detroit Weather: 8/14/21

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 919,133 as of Friday, including 20,011 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 3,127 new cases and 29 additional deaths over the past two days -- an average of 1,563.5 cases per day. On Wednesday, the state announced a total of 916,006 cases and 19,982 deaths.

Of the 29 deaths reported, 14 were identified through a Vital Records review.

Michigan is now reporting COVID-19 data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Testing been steady around 10,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 6.93% as of Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been slowly increasing for the last four weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,164 on Wednesday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 4 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 21,900 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 64.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 56.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Read more: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 919,133; Death toll now at 20,011

