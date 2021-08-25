Morning Briefing Aug. 25, 2021: Remembering Detroit’s ‘Babygirl’ Aaliyah 20 years after death, FBI raids Detroit city hall amid corruption probe

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 27: Aaliyah performs at TNT Presents "A Gift of Song" circa 1997. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The Oakland County Health Division issued an emergency health order Tuesday that requires all students and staff to wear masks when they return to school.

The new order impacts public, private and charter schools regardless of vaccination status.

Two members of Congress flew unannounced into Kabul airport in the middle of the chaotic evacuation stunning State Department and U.S. military personnel who had to divert resources to provide security and information to the lawmakers, U.S. officials said.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., flew in and out on charter aircraft and were on the ground at the Kabul airport for several hours Tuesday. The two lawmakers are both military veterans, with backgrounds in the region.

An afternoon heat advisory has been issued for the Michigan counties of Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Heat indices are expected to reach the upper 90s to low 100s Wednesday afternoon, and could feel even warmer.

Prosecutors preparing for the first prison sentence in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are loudly signaling to five other defendants that a key insider has shared extraordinary details about the operation.

Ty Garbin cooperated within weeks of being arrested, willingly putting a “target on his back to begin his own redemption,” the government said in a court filing.

The iconic Book Tower in Downtown Detroit will soon be home to the city’s first extended stay hotel concept, Bedrock announced on Tuesday.

The Book Tower, one of the best-known buildings in Detroit, is currently undergoing a major restoration since Bedrock acquired the property back in 2015.

Two men charged with violating election laws and voter intimidation through thousands of robocalls to Detroiters ahead of the 2020 U.S. General Election could each go to jail for 12 years each.

Jack Burkman, a 54-year-old conservative lobbyist from Virgina, and Jacob Wohl, a 22-year-old conspiracy theorist from California, were arraigned in October on four felony counts each for allegedly attempting to suppress votes in multiple U.S. cities -- specifically those with significant minority populations -- in the 2020 U.S. General Election.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for Aug. 25, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 933,394 as of Monday, including 20,123 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 3,920 new cases and 10 additional deaths over a three-day period -- an average of about 1,306.7 cases per day. Of the 10 deaths announced Monday, five were identified during a Vital Records review.

On Friday, the state announced a total of 929,574 cases and 20,113 deaths. The next data update is expected this afternoon.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.60% as of Monday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have increased by 231% since July 1.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,544 on Monday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 13 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 35,200 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Sunday, with 65.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 56.9% of 12+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

