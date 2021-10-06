Morning Briefing Oct. 6, 2021: Oakland County teen accused of throwing dangerous chemical mixture on dad, Texas traffic stop leads to body found in Livingston County

Oakland County teen throws chemical mixture on dad, leaving him unconscious, covered in burns, police say
An Oakland County teenager has been charged for concocting a dangerous mixture with drain cleaner and throwing it on her father, leaving him unconscious with burns all over his body, officials said.
A woman has been charged with murder and two others face charges after a man was found dead and 45 dogs and cats were neglected inside a filthy Pittsfield Township home, officials said.
Traffic stop in Texas leads to discovery of woman’s body in Livingston County, murder charges
A traffic stop in Texas led authorities to the discovery of a woman’s body at a home in Livingston County.
Brandon Eric Wilson was stopped Oct. 4 in Texas for a traffic violation, according to police. He made statements of officers that caused them to conduct a welfare check at a home in Genoa Township.
Department of Justice reviewing decision not to charge FBI agents in Nassar investigation
Officials are taking a closer look into the FBI agents in connection with the Larry Nassar investigation as new information has come to light about what happened when gymnasts first reported to investigators.
On Tuesday, U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco revealed to the Senate Judiciary Committee that new information has come in about two former agents who have been accused of mishandling complaints and investigation about Nassar.
🧪 Are at-home rapid COVID tests worth your time and money?
Defenders bust Taylor mayor for more than $10K in unpaid bills at Lakes of Taylor Golf Course
Why does the mayor of Taylor have unpaid bills to a city-owned golf course?
The Local 4 Defenders uncovered records from the Lakes of Taylor Golf Course that said Mayor Rick Sollars owes more than $10,000. When Local 4 asked Sollars he said that he wasn’t sure and would have to check.
There are unpaid bills from July of 2020 and from June of 2021, both are for the Sollars Leadership Pac.
Hidden camera in West Bloomfield Township gym tanning booth leads to man’s arrest
Stephen Hannah is accused of filming multiple women in a tanning booth at a West Bloomfield Township gym by taking his cellphone and placing it in the ceiling to capture video.
🔒 Michigan’s most haunted: The Werewolf of Grosse Pointe
Weather: Foggy morning, rainy evening ☁️
COVID in Michigan 🦠
Michigan reported 8,704 new cases of COVID-19 and 62 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 2,901.3 cases over a two-day period.
Of the 62 deaths announced Monday, 19 were identified during a review of records.
Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,039,337, including 21,139 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,030,633 cases and 21,077 deaths, as of Friday.
Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 10.28% as of Monday, slightly lower than the previous week due to the increasing test volume. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.
The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,362 on Monday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 32 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 88,300 on Monday.
Michigan has reported more than 9.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 68.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 59.3% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.
Here’s a look at more of the data: