Morning Briefing Oct. 14, 2021: African caracal cat that escaped in Royal Oak reunited with owner, Sterling Heights police identify 3 men accused of robbing teen at gunpoint

A large African caracal that escaped from its owner in Royal Oak was located late Wednesday night near a garage on Altadena Avenue.

Police were working to get the cat, named Bam Bam, back to its owner.

Another person spoke with the Local 4 Defenders to share a horror story about how her loved one’s body was treated at the Wayne County morgue.

Paula Kudla’s body was brought to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office this summer. Her mother, Cathy Somers, said when Kudla was delivered to the funeral home 11 days later, the funeral director told her there was no way she could have an open casket.

“He said, ‘Absolutely not,’” Somers said. “I said, ‘Why is that?’ He said, ‘Well, she had maggots in her mouth.’”

Jon Vaughn, who was a Wolverine football standout in the late 1980s, has been camping in a tent outside of University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel’s home since last Friday.

On Wednesday night, dozens came out to support him including other former athletes who said they were sexually assaulted by former university physician, Dr. Robert Anderson.

Police have identified three men who were arrested on accusations that they robbed a teenager at gunpoint outside of a Walmart in Sterling Heights, fled into Warren and ran across a freeway with officers in pursuit.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 8,671 new cases of COVID-19 and 110 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 4,335.5 cases over a two-day period.

Of the110 deaths reported Wednesday, 58 were identified during a review of records.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,073,228, including 21,459 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,064,557 cases and 21,349 deaths, as of Monday.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 11.46% as of Wednesday, an increase from last week. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,745 on Wednesday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 34 on Wednesday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 106,600 on Wednesday -- the first time it has surpassed 100,000 since May.

Michigan has reported more than 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 68.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 60% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

