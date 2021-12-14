Parents of suspected Oxford shooter to appear for probable cause hearing today

James and Jennifer Crumbley at their video arraignments on Dec. 4, 2021.

PONTIAC, Mich. – The parents of the teen accused of opening fire at Oxford High School and killing four students and injuring several others are set to appear in court Tuesday for a probable cause conference.

James Crumbley, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, are each facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting. Officials accuse the couple of contributing to the tragedy by giving their son Ethan Crumbley, 15, a semi-automatic handgun and ignoring his cries for help, which were reportedly indicated by a violent drawing he sketched in class shortly before the shooting inside Oxford High School.

Both James and Jennifer Crumbley have pleaded not guilty to the following charges against them:

Count 1 : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin

Count 2 : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 16-year-old : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 16-year-old Tate Myre

Count 3 : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 14-year-old : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana

Count 4: Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old : Involuntary manslaughter, maximum $7,500 fine and 15 years in prison for the death of 17-year-old Justin Shilling

The Crumbleys are expected to appear in person at the 52nd District Court - Division 3 for their probable cause hearing Tuesday. The pair are being represented by two different attorneys who work for the same firm, and will appear jointly.

In total, Jennifer Crumbley and James Crumbley each face a maximum prison sentence of 60 years and maximum fines of $30,000 if convicted on all four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Ethan, James and Jennifer Crumbley are all jailed at the Oakland County Jail, but are separate and not allowed to have contact with one another, officials said. Ethan Crumbley was denied bond, and James and Jennifer Crumbley have yet to post their individual $500,000 bonds.

The couple is believed to have fled and hid from police after charges were announced against them, failing to appear for their initial arraignment hearing on Dec. 3. They were arrested in Detroit and arraigned on Dec. 4.

It is possible that additional charges could come against James and Jennifer Crumbley as their case is processed.

Ethan Crumbley is accused of fatally shooting four fellow students and wounding seven other people.

The teen, a sophomore at the high school, is facing 24 charges in connection with the Nov. 30 mass shooting, including:

One count of terrorism causing death

Four counts of first-degree murder

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Ethan Robert Crumbley (WDIV)

Ethan Crumbley was denied bond during his arraignment, when a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He appeared virtually for his probable cause conference on Monday.

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, police say student Ethan Crumbley opened fire at Oxford High School, fatally striking four teenage students and wounding six students and one teacher. The teen is accused of firing dozens of rounds from a 9 mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol that was recently purchased by his father.

The shooting only lasted minutes, according to law enforcement, who arrived on the scene quickly after receiving more than 100 calls to 911 due to the active shooter.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office apprehended the shooter, who reportedly surrendered to them without incident. Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult in the shooting and is lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

Following probable cause conferences, all three defendants were scheduled to appear in court again at the end of the month for preliminary examination hearings: Ethan Crumbley’s court date was Dec. 20 until his probable cause conference was adjourned. His next court date now is Jan. 7.

James’ and Jennifer Crumbley’s next court date was set for Dec. 21.

