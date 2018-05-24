MAPS: Metro Detroit's most dangerous intersections account for more than 4,000 crashes in 2017

DETROIT - The most dangerous intersections in Metro Detroit accounted for more than 4,000 crashes last year.

According to Michigan State Police crash data compiled by Michigan Auto Law, there were 4,347 crashes at Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne counties' most dangerous intersections.

RELATED: Michigan's most dangerous intersections in 2017

Metro Detroit intersections also landed 19 of the 20 most dangerous intersections in the whole state, with one intersection in Grand Rapids making the list.

View maps of the most dangerous intersections in Metro Detroit below and click the county name to see a ranked list, as well as crash statistics.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.