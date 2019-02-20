Metro Detroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019

Winter storm will bring snow, ice, rain

Wednesday's snow, ice and rain will get our attention. Winter weather advisories take effect at 7 a.m. Wednesday for areas south of Eight Mile Road, but areas north of there won't be affected until after 11 a.m., showing how slowly this system will lumber through the area.

FBI agents conducted a raid at Taylor City Hall as part of a corruption investigation. Read more.

Detroit firefighters honored for rescuing three people from a burning apartment complex. Learn more.

The White House is moving forward with border wall funding despite lawsuits. Read more.

U.S. officials say ISIS' Afghanistan branch poses a major threat. Learn more.

Minor stabbed

Police said a minor was stabbed Saturday during a fight in Ypsilanti Township. Deputies were called to the 300 block of James L. Hart Parkway around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. The victim was with friends when a sedan pulled up behind their vehicle and blocked them in, police said.

Troy man in court

A Troy police detective said a 20-year-old man who allegedly beat his aunt to death with a dumbbell believed his family was going to kill him. During the preliminary examination Tuesday for Nayir Masrur, 20, Detective Kristine Schuler testified that he killed his aunt and then neatly placed a blanket over her body.

Warren officer

A Warren police officer is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into inappropriate text messages allegedly exchanged with a teenage girl. An internal investigation is underway at the Warren Police Department. The officer is accused of inappropriately texting a 17-year-old girl.

Unanswered 911 lawsuit

The family of a Canton Township man who died of a heart attack is suing two 911 dispatchers. Family members said they called 911 several times but could not get through because the dispatchers intentionally turned off the system.

