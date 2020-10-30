Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Oct. 30, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 171,220 as of Thursday, including 7,298 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update represents 3,675 new cases and 41 additional deaths, including 22 from a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, the state reported 167,545 total cases and 7,257 deaths.

The update represents the highest single-day case total for Michigan since the start of the pandemic. Officials said statewide network connectivity issues delayed the data pull past the 10 a.m. cutoff, which resulted in some cases that would have normally been counted in Friday’s totals being included Thursday.

New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to around 5%. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last four weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,356 on Wednesday, the highest it has ever been. The state’s fatality rate is 4.3%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 45,200 as of Wednesday, its highest mark on record. More than 114,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan health officials have issued a new COVID-19 emergency order that includes stricter regulations on restaurants and gathering limits.

Director Robert Gordon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, both with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, announced the new order Thursday. MDHHS’s previous COVID-19 order was set to expire Friday.

Under the new order, no more than 50 people can gather indoors unless there is fixed seating. Facilities with fixed seating -- such as sports arenas -- are not affected by the new order. Also, restaurants, bars and other indoor non-residential locations cannot allow more than six people at a table.

As the number of COVID-19 cases spikes dramatically, Michigan’s top medical official broke down the “incredibly disturbing” trends in each of the state’s eight regions.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said during a news briefing Thursday that the state’s number of positive COVID-19 cases per million people per day has been increasing for six weeks, with a seven-day average that’s twice as high as a month ago.

The state as a whole is reporting 172 positive cases per million people per day. Officials said 4,000 tests are being administered per million people each day.

The Upper Peninsula has the highest cases per million people, at 428, and positivity rate, at 7.9%. Michigan’s Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids regions are not far behind.

On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state treasurer Rachael Eubanks announced a new grant program for Michigan teachers and support staff.

Those who worked additional time and incurred additional costs during the 2019-2020 school year due to COVID-19 can receive grant money through two new grant programs.

Under both the Teacher COVID-19 Grant and the Support Staff COVID-19 Grant programs, eligible teachers can receive up to $500 and eligible support staff can receive up to $250. The state of Michigan’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget provides $53 million for eligible K-12 classroom teachers and $20 million for eligible support staff.

"I think that there are circumstances under which the governor could make the case that there is a new emergency because of an increased spike, " said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

That’s a possibility -- said Attorney General Dana Nessel -- when it comes to another state shutdown.

Michigan’s Health Department reported Saturday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan is now 158,026, including more than 7,000 deaths.

Saturday’s update alone – 3,338 new cases and 35 additional deaths.

Nessel said Saturday’s numbers are alarming and she’s afraid things will get worse because this time since the Governor’s powers are somewhat limited.

“But what concerns me is what I hear over and over and over from the Republicans that are in power at our state legislature is that they don’t believe in shutting things down,” Nessel said. “They are big proponents of keeping everything open and there’s no reason to shut anything down.”

A group of healthcare, public health, university, labor and business leaders called on Michigan’s political leadership to demonstrate a “complete unity of purpose” to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The group stated support for mandatory standards for mask usage, workplace practices and public gatherings. They said the recent orders by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration should be deployed across the state with “discipline.”

Michigan will allow indoor visitation to long term care facilities for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started in the state.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon today issued an Emergency Order under MCL 333.2253 that updates and further expands requirements for residential care facilities, while also permitting indoor visitation in residential care facilities in certain circumstances.

The state had previously allowed outdoor visits and visits for terminally ill patients.

Under the order, visitation rules are linked to the risk level of the county. A list of county risk levels is available on the MI Safe Start Map.

Indoor visitation is now allowed in areas where the current risk level is A, B, C, or D, so long as the facilities have had no new cases, including those involving residents or staff, originating within the prior 14 days. Indoor visitation is not allowed when the county is at risk level E, which means there is an elevated incidence growth rate with average daily cases/million greater than 150 or a positivity rate greater than 20%.

An emergency stay-in-place order has been issued for University of Michigan students, requiring them to stay at their residences with few exceptions due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The order is effective immediately and will continue through 7 a.m. Nov. 3, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.

More: University of Michigan officials say spike in COVID-19 cases come from parties, not in-person classes

Under the order, undergraduate students must stay in their residence unless they’re attending class, accessing dining services or carrying out approved work that can’t be done remotely.

Students who wish to return to their primary residence can do so only if they have completed the university’s procedures for leaving campus safely, health officials said.

Mayors from 11 Big Ten cities sent a letter to the conference requesting four additional safety measures be taken ahead of football season.

After it was originally postponed until the spring, the Big Ten football season was reinstated last month and will begin this weekend. Wisconsin and Illinois will officially start conference play Friday, with the rest of the league kicking off Saturday.

As part of the league’s reinstatement, officials outlined two specific COVID-19 stats that would be monitored to make sure teams would be allowed to play: team positivity rate and population positivity rate.

Click here to read all about those stats and what level they would have to reach for games to get canceled.

On Tuesday, 12 mayors -- 11 from Big Ten cities, as well as the mayor of Lansing -- sent a letter to the league requesting a few additional precautions be put in place. Read the letter here.

Michigan health officials have issued several coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations that mirror those previously put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before they were shot down by the state’s Supreme Court.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued the new order to restrict gathering sizes, require face masks in public spaces and childcare facilities, limit capacity in businesses and create safer workplaces, officials announced.

Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Here’s what we’ve learned as of Friday afternoon

It’s in effect until at least Oct. 30, according to MDHHS.

After more than six months of being closed, movie theaters and bowling alleys have reopened in Michigan.

But the capacity will be nowhere near pre-COVID-19 numbers. Here’s what to know.

Michigan schools are now required to notify the public about any probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours under a new emergency order.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) director Robert Gordon issued an emergency order Tuesday that will requires K-12 schools to publicly disclose any probable or confirmed virus cases on their website within 24 hours of learning of the cases.

The order goes into effect on October 12, officials said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued orders essentially reinstating restrictions on long term care facilities and other facilities due to coronavirus.

The orders come after Gov. Whitmer’s previous Executive Order was struck down by the state Supreme Court last week, saying she drew authority from a 1945 law that is unconstitutional.

MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said this new order relies on authorities that were first enacted after the Spanish Flu of 1918, and that were not at issue in the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a new order restricting gathering sizes, requiring face coverings and limiting some businesses across the state, citing authority that wasn’t covered by the Supreme Court’s recent decision.

This order reinstates three aspects of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s previous emergency orders:

Masks are required at indoor and outdoor gatherings that involve people from different households.

Specific gathering limitations.

Bars must close indoor common areas, and indoor gatherings are prohibited in most areas where alcohol is sold.

This order is effective immediately and remains in effect through Oct. 30, according to MDHHS officials.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Oct. 1:

Oct. 1 -- 891 new cases

Oct. 2 -- 780 new cases

Oct. 3 -- 1,158 new cases

Oct. 4 -- 703 new cases

Oct. 5 -- 703 new cases

Oct. 6 -- 903 new cases

Oct. 7 -- 1,016 new cases

Oct. 8 -- 1,197 new cases

Oct. 9 -- 1,095 new cases

Oct. 10 -- 1,522 new cases

Oct. 11 -- 904 new cases

Oct. 12 -- 904 new cases

Oct. 13 -- 1,237 new cases

Oct. 14 -- 1,359 new cases

Oct. 15 -- 2,030 new cases

Oct. 16 -- 2,015 new cases

Oct. 17 -- 1,791 new cases

Oct. 18 -- 1,454 new cases

Oct. 19 -- 1,455 new cases

Oct. 20 -- 1,586 new cases

Oct. 21 -- 1,597 new cases

Oct. 22 -- 1,873 new cases

Oct. 23 -- 1,826 new cases

Oct. 24 -- 3,338 new cases ( single day record

Oct. 25 -- 1,940 new cases

Oct. 26 -- 1,941 new cases

Oct. 27 -- 2,367 new cases

Oct. 28 -- 3,271 new cases

Oct. 29 -- 3,675 new cases ( new single day record

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Oct. 1:

Oct. 1 -- 19 new deaths (11 from vital records)

Oct. 2 -- 7 new deaths

Oct. 3 -- 13 new deaths (11 from vital records)

Oct. 4 -- 8 new deaths

Oct. 5 -- 7 new deaths

Oct. 6 -- 22 new deaths (7 from vital records)

Oct. 7 -- 9 new deaths

Oct. 8 -- 22 new deaths (20 from vital records)

Oct. 9 -- 7 new deaths

Oct. 10 -- 15 new deaths

Oct. 11 -- 4 new deaths

Oct. 12 -- 3 new deaths

Oct. 13 -- 30 new deaths (10 from vital records)

Oct. 14 -- 13 new deaths

Oct. 15 -- 32 new deaths (21 from vital records)

Oct. 16 -- 14 new deaths

Oct. 17 -- 23 new deaths (15 from vital records)

Oct. 18 -- 11 new deaths

Oct. 19 -- 10 new deaths

Oct. 20 -- 22 new deaths (1 from vital records)

Oct. 21 -- 33 new deaths

Oct. 22 -- 43 new deaths (31 from vital records)

Oct. 23 -- 18 new deaths

Oct. 24 -- 35 new deaths

Oct. 25 -- 14 new deaths

Oct. 26 -- 15 new deaths

Oct. 27 -- 28 new deaths (8 from vital records)

Oct. 28 -- 18 new deaths

Oct. 29 -- 41 new deaths (22 from vital records)

