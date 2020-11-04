Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Nov. 4, 2020

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 187,995 as of Tuesday, including 7,400 deaths, state officials report.
Tuesday’s update represents 3,106 new cases and 43 additional deaths, including 17 from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state reported 184,889 total cases and 7,357 deaths.
New COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Michigan. Testing has increased in recent weeks, with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, but the positive rate has increased to above 7.5% over the last week. Hospitalizations have increased steadily for the last four weeks, including upticks in critical care and ventilator use.
Read more: Michigan COVID testing is up. But so is the positivity rate
Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 3,283 on Monday, the highest it has ever been. The state’s fatality rate is 4.0%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 56,700 on Monday, its highest mark on record. More than 121,000 have recovered in Michigan.
According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 3.6 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 9.3 million cases reported across the country. More than 231,900 have died in the U.S.
Worldwide, more than 47.4 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 1.2 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.
Michigan coronavirus headlines:
- With spike in COVID-19 cases, Metro Detroit school districts make decision to go fully remote
- Bloomfield Hills High School to go fully remote due to rising COVID-19 cases in Oakland County
- West Bloomfield schools going fully remote after Oakland County deemed high risk for in-person learning
- Education during the COVID-19 pandemic: A progress report
- Here’s how the new COVID-19 emergency order affects Michigan gatherings
- 6 COVID cases linked to services, bible studies at Brighton church
- U-M study explores ways to increase COVID-19 testing in Michigan
- Kroger pharmacies to offer rapid COVID antibody testing with 15-minute results
- Here’s how the new COVID-19 emergency order affects Michigan restaurants and bars
- Northville Public Schools: More than 75 students in quarantine after out-of-school parties
- St. Clair County restaurant listed as potential coronavirus exposure site
VIEW: Tracking Michigan COVID-19 testing data
VIEW: Tracking coronavirus cases, outbreaks in Michigan schools
Michigan now at risk for ‘active or imminent’ COVID outbreak, data shows
A research group is now labelling Michigan at “critical” risk for a coronavirus outbreak as COVID-19 cases once again rise rapidly in the state.
The group of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts and public policy leaders at Covid Act Now are identifying each state’s risk level for the spread of COVID-19 -- which are worsening in most parts of the U.S.
On Thursday, Michigan’s risk level for a coronavirus outbreak increased from “high risk” to experiencing an “active or imminent outbreak." The state’s new risk level is largely due to an increased infection rate and rapid increase of daily new COVID-19 cases, according to the data.
Michigan issues new COVID-19 emergency order with stricter rules for restaurants, gatherings
Michigan health officials have issued a new COVID-19 emergency order that includes stricter regulations on restaurants and gathering limits.
Director Robert Gordon and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, both with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, announced the new order Thursday. MDHHS’s previous COVID-19 order was set to expire Friday.
Under the new order, no more than 50 people can gather indoors unless there is fixed seating. Facilities with fixed seating -- such as sports arenas -- are not affected by the new order. Also, restaurants, bars and other indoor non-residential locations cannot allow more than six people at a table.
How ‘incredibly concerning’ COVID-19 cases are trending in each of Michigan’s 8 regions
As the number of COVID-19 cases spikes dramatically, Michigan’s top medical official broke down the “incredibly disturbing” trends in each of the state’s eight regions.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said during a news briefing Thursday that the state’s number of positive COVID-19 cases per million people per day has been increasing for six weeks, with a seven-day average that’s twice as high as a month ago.
The state as a whole is reporting 172 positive cases per million people per day. Officials said 4,000 tests are being administered per million people each day.
The Upper Peninsula has the highest cases per million people, at 428, and positivity rate, at 7.9%. Michigan’s Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids regions are not far behind.
Whitmer announces grants for teachers, support staff who were impacted by COVID-19
On Tuesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state treasurer Rachael Eubanks announced a new grant program for Michigan teachers and support staff.
Those who worked additional time and incurred additional costs during the 2019-2020 school year due to COVID-19 can receive grant money through two new grant programs.
Under both the Teacher COVID-19 Grant and the Support Staff COVID-19 Grant programs, eligible teachers can receive up to $500 and eligible support staff can receive up to $250. The state of Michigan’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget provides $53 million for eligible K-12 classroom teachers and $20 million for eligible support staff.
Could the record-breaking COVID-19 numbers lead to a second shutdown for Michigan?
"I think that there are circumstances under which the governor could make the case that there is a new emergency because of an increased spike, " said Attorney General Dana Nessel.
That’s a possibility -- said Attorney General Dana Nessel -- when it comes to another state shutdown.
Michigan’s Health Department reported Saturday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan is now 158,026, including more than 7,000 deaths.
Saturday’s update alone – 3,338 new cases and 35 additional deaths.
Nessel said Saturday’s numbers are alarming and she’s afraid things will get worse because this time since the Governor’s powers are somewhat limited.
“But what concerns me is what I hear over and over and over from the Republicans that are in power at our state legislature is that they don’t believe in shutting things down,” Nessel said. “They are big proponents of keeping everything open and there’s no reason to shut anything down.”
Group calls for unified response from Michigan’s political leadership to mitigate spread of COVID-19
A group of healthcare, public health, university, labor and business leaders called on Michigan’s political leadership to demonstrate a “complete unity of purpose” to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
The group stated support for mandatory standards for mask usage, workplace practices and public gatherings. They said the recent orders by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration should be deployed across the state with “discipline.”
Michigan will allow indoor nursing home visits depending on regional risk level
Michigan will allow indoor visitation to long term care facilities for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started in the state.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon today issued an Emergency Order under MCL 333.2253 that updates and further expands requirements for residential care facilities, while also permitting indoor visitation in residential care facilities in certain circumstances.
The state had previously allowed outdoor visits and visits for terminally ill patients.
Under the order, visitation rules are linked to the risk level of the county. A list of county risk levels is available on the MI Safe Start Map.
Indoor visitation is now allowed in areas where the current risk level is A, B, C, or D, so long as the facilities have had no new cases, including those involving residents or staff, originating within the prior 14 days. Indoor visitation is not allowed when the county is at risk level E, which means there is an elevated incidence growth rate with average daily cases/million greater than 150 or a positivity rate greater than 20%.
Emergency stay-in-place order issued for University of Michigan students to stop COVID-19 spread
An emergency stay-in-place order has been issued for University of Michigan students, requiring them to stay at their residences with few exceptions due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
The order is effective immediately and will continue through 7 a.m. Nov. 3, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department.
More: University of Michigan officials say spike in COVID-19 cases come from parties, not in-person classes
Under the order, undergraduate students must stay in their residence unless they’re attending class, accessing dining services or carrying out approved work that can’t be done remotely.
Students who wish to return to their primary residence can do so only if they have completed the university’s procedures for leaving campus safely, health officials said.
Mayors from 11 Big Ten cities request 4 additional safety measures ahead of football season
Mayors from 11 Big Ten cities sent a letter to the conference requesting four additional safety measures be taken ahead of football season.
After it was originally postponed until the spring, the Big Ten football season was reinstated last month and will begin this weekend. Wisconsin and Illinois will officially start conference play Friday, with the rest of the league kicking off Saturday.
As part of the league’s reinstatement, officials outlined two specific COVID-19 stats that would be monitored to make sure teams would be allowed to play: team positivity rate and population positivity rate.
Click here to read all about those stats and what level they would have to reach for games to get canceled.
On Tuesday, 12 mayors -- 11 from Big Ten cities, as well as the mayor of Lansing -- sent a letter to the league requesting a few additional precautions be put in place. Read the letter here.
Michigan health officials issue coronavirus regulations mirroring Gov. Whitmer’s previous orders
Michigan health officials have issued several coronavirus (COVID-19) regulations that mirror those previously put in place by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before they were shot down by the state’s Supreme Court.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued the new order to restrict gathering sizes, require face masks in public spaces and childcare facilities, limit capacity in businesses and create safer workplaces, officials announced.
Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot: Here’s what we’ve learned as of Friday afternoon
It’s in effect until at least Oct. 30, according to MDHHS.
Michigan movie theaters, bowling alleys reopen can
After more than six months of being closed, movie theaters and bowling alleys have reopened in Michigan.
But the capacity will be nowhere near pre-COVID-19 numbers. Here’s what to know.
Emergency order requires Michigan schools to disclose coronavirus cases within 24 hours
Michigan schools are now required to notify the public about any probable or confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours under a new emergency order.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) director Robert Gordon issued an emergency order Tuesday that will requires K-12 schools to publicly disclose any probable or confirmed virus cases on their website within 24 hours of learning of the cases.
The order goes into effect on October 12, officials said.
Michigan health department issues emergency orders restricting nursing home visits
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has issued orders essentially reinstating restrictions on long term care facilities and other facilities due to coronavirus.
The orders come after Gov. Whitmer’s previous Executive Order was struck down by the state Supreme Court last week, saying she drew authority from a 1945 law that is unconstitutional.
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said this new order relies on authorities that were first enacted after the Spanish Flu of 1918, and that were not at issue in the Michigan Supreme Court’s decision.
MDHHS issues new order requiring masks
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a new order restricting gathering sizes, requiring face coverings and limiting some businesses across the state, citing authority that wasn’t covered by the Supreme Court’s recent decision.
This order reinstates three aspects of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s previous emergency orders:
- Masks are required at indoor and outdoor gatherings that involve people from different households.
- Specific gathering limitations.
- Bars must close indoor common areas, and indoor gatherings are prohibited in most areas where alcohol is sold.
This order is effective immediately and remains in effect through Oct. 30, according to MDHHS officials.
- New research finds that ‘COVID toes’ could last for 150 days
- France braces for monthlong lockdown as virus deaths mount
- Germany leaders announce four-week shutdown as COVID cases spike
- Wisconsin-Nebraska football game canceled this weekend as Badgers report COVID-19 outbreak
- Why number of COVID-19 deaths might not spike as sharply as in the spring
- What the CDC says about face masks -- a refresher
- CDC: From January to October, US had 299K more deaths than in previous years
- Canada extends US border closure until Nov. 21
- Michigan testing pilot COVID app to alert possible exposures: How it works
- All charges dismissed against Owosso barber who reopened shop during coronavirus pandemic
- 4 differences between first Michigan COVID spike and now
- University of Michigan quarantine, isolation housing occupancy pushes past 50%
- World struggles as confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 40 million
- Health officials concerned as virus cases linked to Michigan State University rise
Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since Oct. 1:
- Oct. 1 -- 891 new cases
- Oct. 2 -- 780 new cases
- Oct. 3 -- 1,158 new cases
- Oct. 4 -- 703 new cases
- Oct. 5 -- 703 new cases
- Oct. 6 -- 903 new cases
- Oct. 7 -- 1,016 new cases
- Oct. 8 -- 1,197 new cases
- Oct. 9 -- 1,095 new cases
- Oct. 10 -- 1,522 new cases
- Oct. 11 -- 904 new cases
- Oct. 12 -- 904 new cases
- Oct. 13 -- 1,237 new cases
- Oct. 14 -- 1,359 new cases
- Oct. 15 -- 2,030 new cases
- Oct. 16 -- 2,015 new cases
- Oct. 17 -- 1,791 new cases
- Oct. 18 -- 1,454 new cases
- Oct. 19 -- 1,455 new cases
- Oct. 20 -- 1,586 new cases
- Oct. 21 -- 1,597 new cases
- Oct. 22 -- 1,873 new cases
- Oct. 23 -- 1,826 new cases
- Oct. 24 -- 3,338 new cases (new single day record)
- Oct. 25 -- 1,940 new cases
- Oct. 26 -- 1,941 new cases
- Oct. 27 -- 2,367 new cases
- Oct. 28 -- 3,271 new cases
- Oct. 29 -- 3,675 new cases (new single day record)
- Oct. 30 -- 3,168 new cases
- Oct. 31 -- 3,792 new cases
- Nov. 1 -- 3,354 new cases
- Nov. 2 -- 3,355 new cases
- Nov. 3 -- 3,106 new cases
Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since Oct. 1:
- Oct. 1 -- 19 new deaths (11 from vital records)
- Oct. 2 -- 7 new deaths
- Oct. 3 -- 13 new deaths (11 from vital records)
- Oct. 4 -- 8 new deaths
- Oct. 5 -- 7 new deaths
- Oct. 6 -- 22 new deaths (7 from vital records)
- Oct. 7 -- 9 new deaths
- Oct. 8 -- 22 new deaths (20 from vital records)
- Oct. 9 -- 7 new deaths
- Oct. 10 -- 15 new deaths
- Oct. 11 -- 4 new deaths
- Oct. 12 -- 3 new deaths
- Oct. 13 -- 30 new deaths (10 from vital records)
- Oct. 14 -- 13 new deaths
- Oct. 15 -- 32 new deaths (21 from vital records)
- Oct. 16 -- 14 new deaths
- Oct. 17 -- 23 new deaths (15 from vital records)
- Oct. 18 -- 11 new deaths
- Oct. 19 -- 10 new deaths
- Oct. 20 -- 22 new deaths (1 from vital records)
- Oct. 21 -- 33 new deaths
- Oct. 22 -- 43 new deaths (31 from vital records)
- Oct. 23 -- 18 new deaths
- Oct. 24 -- 35 new deaths
- Oct. 25 -- 14 new deaths
- Oct. 26 -- 15 new deaths
- Oct. 27 -- 28 new deaths (8 from vital records)
- Oct. 28 -- 18 new deaths
- Oct. 29 -- 41 new deaths (22 from vital records)
- Oct. 30 -- 11 new deaths
- Oct. 31 -- 31 new deaths (20 from vital records)
- Nov. 1 -- 8 new deaths
- Nov. 2 -- 9 new deaths
- Nov. 3 -- 43 new deaths (17 from vital records)
Coronavirus resources:
- View more: Michigan COVID-19 data 📊📈
- Tracking moving 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan
- Tracking Michigan emergency room visits with COVID-19 symptoms
- Cases and deaths by race, ethnicity
- Tracking Michigan COVID-19 hospitalization data trends
- Michigan COVID-19 cases, deaths by sex
- Tracking Michigan’s active COVID-19 cases
- Tracking growth factor of daily new COVID-19 cases in Michigan
- Coronavirus news
- Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.
- More: Reopening Michigan updates
- More: Return to School updates
🌟 Become an Insider 🌟
Introducing WDIV Insider: A new way for loyal Local 4 fans to gain access and customize your ClickOnDetroit news experience. This new and free membership is our way of saying thank you — and your way of getting in on the news action. WDIV Insiders will gain exclusive access to the Local 4 team and station, including personalized messages, offers and deals to big events, and an elevated voice in our news coverage. Learn more about WDIV Insider - and sign up here!