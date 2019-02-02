The NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Feb. 1, 2019

Man charged in fatal shooting of 3-year-old

A Detroit man has been charged in the Southfield Freeway shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy, officials said. Derrick Devon Durham, 24, is accused of firing a shot Jan. 24 that killed Christian Miller, who was riding in a car with his godmother.

Netflix drug bust

A man accused of selling drugs in Oakland County admitted to authorities that he recently appeared in an episode of a Netflix series about the drug trade.

General Motors layoffs

According to investment strategist David Kudla, General Motors is expected to announce another round of major job cuts Monday. General Motors has not confirmed whether job cuts will be announced this week.

Fatal wrong-way crash update

A Kentucky bar is accused of overserving a man who killed a Metro Detroit family of five in a wrong-way crash in Lexington, officials said. Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon has been issued a show cause order for serving alcohol to Joey Bailey, 41, of Georgetown, before he caused the crash that killed the Abbas family and himself, according to authorities.

Woman recovering from burns

A Pontiac woman in the hospital recovering from second-degree burns that cover nearly half her body. Police said she was burned when her boyfriend set her on fire.

