The NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019

Consumers Energy: Residents can turn up thermostats at midnight

Consumers Energy officials announced residents can turn up their thermostats at midnight Thursday, when the emergency public appeal to conserve natural gas will end for all customers in Metro Detroit.

Consumers Energy says residents can turn up thermostats at midnight

The worst of the cold weather is behind us. Get ready for some warmer temperatures. Read more.

Police are looking for two men after they allegedly attacked a Detroit school bus driver. Learn more.

Clinton Township police are looking for the owner of a ring that was found. Read more.

The U.S. Postal Service will resume mail delivery in the Detroit district Friday. Learn more.

Adopted dog killed

There are new developments in a deadly case of animal abuse involving an adopted dog in Utica. Alexander Gerth appeared in court Thursday to be formally charged with torturing and killing the 2-year-old mix, named Sterling.

Racially insensitive DPD Snapchat

Detroit police Chief James Craig said he's not troubled, he's angry about an officer who posted a "racially insensitive" Snapchat after having a woman's car towed because of an expired registration.

Former basketball coach court

A former state champion basketball coach at River Rouge High School is being grilled about alleged sexual relationships he had at the school during a deposition in the lawsuit between Vito Jordan and Renaissance High School.

Apartment complex no heat

An apartment complex on Dequindre Road in Warren has been without heat for several days, residents claim. That's just one of many problems at the Warren Manor Apartment Complex. One resident was collecting snow and letting it melt inside in order to flush his toilet.

