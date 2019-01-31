The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019

Temperatures drop before weekend warmup

Bright blue skies might have deceived some of us into venturing out into these dangerous conditions, but wind chills will stay between minus 25 and minus 35 degrees in most of the area Wednesday night. Skies will remain mostly clear as air temperatures head to their coldest point of this polar plunge.

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures drop even further before massive weekend warmup

4 fast facts

The Detroit Department of Transportation and SMART are offering free bus rides in Metro Detroit as temperatures reach dangerously low levels. Read more.

For $60, you can buy a year of flights for your child. Learn more.

A loud noise heard in Macomb County was a utility fire, according to officials. Learn more.

Facebook posted a record $6.9 billion profit despite privacy scandals. Read more.

Southfield Freeway shooting

Police believe a traffic incident led to the gunfire that killed a 3-year-old boy who was inside a car on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit, Lt. Mike Shaw, of the Michigan State Police, said.

DPD drunken crash

A Detroit police commander is accused of driving a patrol car, carrying his department firearm and causing a crash while under the influence of alcohol, officials said.

Ecorse city councilman

Former City Councilman Gary Sammons was found frozen to death across the street from his home in Ecorse. Sammons' body was discovered Wednesday morning on Elton Street, not far from the intersection of West Jefferson and West Outer drives.

Dog abuse arrest

An arrest was made Wednesday after an adopted dog was found dead from abuse in Utica, according to officials. The 3-year-old pit bull mix, named Sterling, was discovered Thursday morning in Grant Park and showed signs of severe abuse, officials said.

