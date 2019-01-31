The NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019

Temperatures drop before weekend warmup
Bright blue skies might have deceived some of us into venturing out into these dangerous conditions, but wind chills will stay between minus 25 and minus 35 degrees in most of the area Wednesday night. Skies will remain mostly clear as air temperatures head to their coldest point of this polar plunge.
Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures drop even further before massive weekend warmup
- Here is a list of warming centers as severe cold hits Metro Detroit
- Metro Detroit polar vortex: Items to never leave in your vehicle during extreme cold
- Frozen pipe tips for Michigan homeowners
- DTE Energy asks customers to reduce energy use during extreme cold
- What to do if you see a pet left outside in the cold
- Free ways to get around Detroit during dangerously cold weather
Southfield Freeway shooting
Police believe a traffic incident led to the gunfire that killed a 3-year-old boy who was inside a car on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit, Lt. Mike Shaw, of the Michigan State Police, said.
DPD drunken crash
A Detroit police commander is accused of driving a patrol car, carrying his department firearm and causing a crash while under the influence of alcohol, officials said.
Ecorse city councilman
Former City Councilman Gary Sammons was found frozen to death across the street from his home in Ecorse. Sammons' body was discovered Wednesday morning on Elton Street, not far from the intersection of West Jefferson and West Outer drives.
Dog abuse arrest
An arrest was made Wednesday after an adopted dog was found dead from abuse in Utica, according to officials. The 3-year-old pit bull mix, named Sterling, was discovered Thursday morning in Grant Park and showed signs of severe abuse, officials said.
- Good Neighbors: Share your stories of Metro Detroiters helping each other through winter
- Russian-connected law firm involved in mystery Mueller case
- Social Security offices in Michigan closed Thursday due to weather
- Trump is facing historically bad numbers for re-election in 2020
- Abandoned animals rescued from extreme cold
- 92-year-old resident gets neighborly help in extreme cold
- Lake Orion police: Driver didn't know his car was on fire when officer pulled him over
