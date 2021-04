Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know April 6, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 702,499 as of Monday, including 16,239 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 10,293 new cases and 21 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, the state reported 692,206 total cases and 16,218 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 15.6% as of Monday, the highest since early December. The state has reported an up-tick in hospitalizations over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 5,961 on Monday -- the highest since December. The 7-day death average was 26 on Sunday and has been flat for several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.4%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 109,000 on Monday.

More than 577,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 4.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 36.5% of residents having received at least one dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 30.7 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 555,600 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 131.9 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 2.8 million have died. More than 74 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Coronavirus headlines:

The city of Detroit is launching eight neighborhood COVID-19 vaccination sites, adding to an expansion at TCF Center, to combat surging cases and hospitalizations in the city.

Detroit’s vaccination rate, 21% as of Monday, is far below neighboring areas and overall state average, which is 35%. The city is expanding options for residents with an urgent message: Get vaccinated.

Next week, the city will be offering eight additional locations throughout the week, in addition to its Community Saturdays and other outreach programs, to provide Detroiters with the opportunity to get vaccinated in a convenient and familiar location close to home.

All Michigan residents age 16 and up became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.

People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities will qualify starting March 22, when 50- to 64-year-olds can begin getting shots under a previous announcement. Two days later, March 24, a federally selected regional mass vaccination site will open at Detroit’s Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses a day for two months.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement Tuesday after White House officials announced that there will increase COVID-19 vaccine doses available for Michigan starting next week.

According to a press release, next week’s shipment will increase by 66,020 bringing the total number of doses to 620,040 -- a weekly record for the state. Officials said the allocation includes 147,800 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This comes after Whitmer recently requested for more vaccines as the state is seeing a rise in COVID numbers.

The CDC said that Michigan is leading the country in new cases of COVID-19 per population.

On Tuesday, officials reported 5,177 new COVID cases and 48 additional deaths, including 20 from a Vital Records review. On Monday, the state reported 660,771 total cases and 16,034 deaths.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge said he’s seen a very clear increase in COVID patients at the hospital where he works.

“Many of them need to be hospitalized. I would honestly say, this feels worse to me here in Southeast Michigan than it was during the wave that started in November. Now, the most concerning trend is the number of middle-aged people with severe COVID,” McGeorge said.

All Detroiters 16 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the city announced Monday.

Any Detroit resident age 16 or older can now call to schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at the TCF Center.

Appointments can be made by calling 313-230-0505. Anyone living outside of the city of Detroit, but reporting to work each day in the city, also are eligible to schedule an appointment.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine site opened at Northwest Activities Center 9-1 this Saturday.

Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair also announced that the Detroit Health Department has been informed it will receive its first allocation of Johnson and Johnson vaccine this week. Detroiters wanting the one dose J&J vaccine can call 313-230-0505 for an appointment to receive at the Northwest Activities Center, located at 18100 Meyers from 9-1 this Saturday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced that the first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.351 has been identified in a child in Jackson County.

The health department did not say how the boy was infected but a case investigation is underway to determine close contacts and if there are additional cases associated.

This new variant was originally detected in South Africa in October 2020 and shares some mutations with the B117 variant. The first case of the B117 variant -- originally detected in the United Kingdom -- was identified in Washtenaw County.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since March 15:

March 15 -- 1,572 new cases

March 16 -- 2,048 new cases

March 17 -- 3,164 new cases

March 18 -- 2,629 new cases

March 19 -- 3,730 new cases

March 20 -- 2,660 new cases

March 21 -- 2,400 new cases

March 22 -- 2,401 new cases

March 23 -- 3,579 new cases

March 24 -- 4,454 new cases

March 25 -- 5,224 new cases

March 26 -- 5,030 new cases

March 27 -- 4,670 new cases

March 28 -- 4,101 new cases

March 29 -- 4,101 new cases

March 30 -- 5,177 new cases

March 31 -- 6,311 new cases

April 1 -- 6,036 new cases

April 2 -- 5,498 new cases

April 3 -- 8,413 new cases

April 4 -- 5,146 new cases

April 5 -- 5,147 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since March 15:

March 15 -- 5 new deaths

March 16 -- 27 new deaths (6 from vital records)

March 17 -- 0 new deaths

March 18 -- 25 new deaths (24 from vital records)

March 19 -- 15 new deaths

March 20 -- 47 new deaths -- (39 from vital records)

March 21 -- 3 new deaths

March 22 -- 3 new deaths

March 23 -- 16 new deaths (8 from vital records)

March 24 -- 16 new deaths

March 25 -- 49 new deaths (30 from vital records)

March 26 -- 20 new deaths

March 27 -- 22 new deaths

March 28 -- 4 new deaths

March 29 -- 4 new deaths

March 30 -- 48 new deaths (20 from vital records)

March 31 -- 10 new deaths

April 1 -- 49 new deaths (33 from vital records)

April 2 -- 20 new deaths

April 3 -- 57 new deaths (51 from vital records)

April 4 -- 11 new deaths

April 5 -- 10 new deaths

Coronavirus resources:

