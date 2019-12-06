ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
Detroit’s dangerous relationship with Cartier Buffalo sunglasses
DETROIT – Cartier Buffalo sunglasses are frequently mentioned in pop culture and is known as a status symbol that is unique to Detroit. Many may consider the price tag of more than $2,500 to be frivolous and others claim the glasses represent success. The price isn’t only paid in dollars, sometimes Cartier sunglasses can cost lives.
4 Fast Facts
- Michigan native and astronaut Christina Koch shared a photo of the Mitten illuminated at night from outer space. Click here to read more.
- An award was issued Wednesday to Morpheus, a police K-9, after the dog assisted in apprehending a suspected car thief. Click here to read more.
- Local radio hosts Deongello “Gello” Vanorsby and Joanna Tuttle are trading comfort for charity Friday. Click here to read more.
- A 71-year-old Detroit woman was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation after shooting a neighbor who was mowing their lawn over the summer. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Potentially radioactive site collapses
The former Revere Copper and Brass site on the Detroit riverfront is guarded by barbed-wire and brick walls, but a bird’s eye view can see the heavy machinery trying to restore the area that collapsed into the water. The area has been rated high for contamination and could even be radioactive due to its history as a munitions site for the U.S. Department of Defense during the Manhattan Project.
Sgt. Ronald Kidd
The Detroit police sergeant who was suspended for inaction during a the fatal shooting of Officer Rasheen McClain has retired due to post-traumatic stress disorder, his attorney announced Thursday. Police Chief James Craig said Sgt. Ronald Kidd should have been at the scene where McClain and his partner, Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, were shot. McClain was killed.
School start times
It’s a big debate that affects families everywhere -- what time should students start school? Recent studies claim current start times are too early and Novi Community School District are inching closer to make some changes.
Driveway dilemma
A Detroit man’s driveway has finally been fixed months after a contractor mistakenly built a curb in front of it, making it nearly impossible to enter. The mistake stumped city leaders and left Larry Abbott unable to pull into his own driveway. A city-hired contractor made the error over the summer while working on Terry Street. Instead of leveling off the end of Abbott’s driveway, the crew put a curb across it and left.
Officer arrested
The chief of police of Lake Angelus is expected to face a judge Wednesday. Michael Farley was celebrated when he was hired in January 2018 due to his extensive career with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the Farmington Hills Police Department and his work in Lathrup Village. According to authorities, Farley was stopped just before 11 p.m. Saturday on Orchard Lake Road in Keego Harbor.
Read More
- WATCH LIVE: ‘Moonbeams for Sweet Dreams’ returns to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital
- Find a new cat this weekend at Home for the Holidays adoption event in Monroe
- Attack on Pearl Harbor: How the weather helped the Japanese
- CDC: More than 6 million teens have used tobacco products in past month
- Longtime Central Michigan University sports announcer Don Chiodo killed in crash
- Police seek man who climbed into woman’s car to rob her inside Downtown Detroit parking garage
- Flesh-eating bacteria linked to heroin kills 7 in California
- Articles of impeachment: Explaining what’s next in the House
- Heart of Detroit: Local nonprofit aims to support veterans in need
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.