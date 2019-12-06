ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019

DETROIT – Cartier Buffalo sunglasses are frequently mentioned in pop culture and is known as a status symbol that is unique to Detroit. Many may consider the price tag of more than $2,500 to be frivolous and others claim the glasses represent success. The price isn’t only paid in dollars, sometimes Cartier sunglasses can cost lives.

The former Revere Copper and Brass site on the Detroit riverfront is guarded by barbed-wire and brick walls, but a bird’s eye view can see the heavy machinery trying to restore the area that collapsed into the water. The area has been rated high for contamination and could even be radioactive due to its history as a munitions site for the U.S. Department of Defense during the Manhattan Project.

The Detroit police sergeant who was suspended for inaction during a the fatal shooting of Officer Rasheen McClain has retired due to post-traumatic stress disorder, his attorney announced Thursday. Police Chief James Craig said Sgt. Ronald Kidd should have been at the scene where McClain and his partner, Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse, were shot. McClain was killed.

It’s a big debate that affects families everywhere -- what time should students start school? Recent studies claim current start times are too early and Novi Community School District are inching closer to make some changes.

A Detroit man’s driveway has finally been fixed months after a contractor mistakenly built a curb in front of it, making it nearly impossible to enter. The mistake stumped city leaders and left Larry Abbott unable to pull into his own driveway. A city-hired contractor made the error over the summer while working on Terry Street. Instead of leveling off the end of Abbott’s driveway, the crew put a curb across it and left.

The chief of police of Lake Angelus is expected to face a judge Wednesday. Michael Farley was celebrated when he was hired in January 2018 due to his extensive career with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the Farmington Hills Police Department and his work in Lathrup Village. According to authorities, Farley was stopped just before 11 p.m. Saturday on Orchard Lake Road in Keego Harbor.

