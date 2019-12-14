ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

DETROIT – A man walked into the Livonia Police Department Wednesday, exactly 25 years after D’Wan Sims disappeared, claiming he believes he could be that missing child. D’Wan Sims was reported missing on Dec. 11, 1994 at the Wonderland Mall in Livonia. His mother, Dwanna Harris, told police he disappeared while shopping with her. Harris is living out of state, but Livonia police said that she has spoken with them and the man who claims to be her missing son. She asked him things that only she and her son would know about D’Wan like his birth date and some birth marks he had as a child. The man was unable to answer her questions.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

An iconic power plant on Detroit’s Riverfront no longer exists. Crowds lined the Riverfront to watch history come crumbling down. The Conners Creek Plant was imploded Friday morning after being retired more than a decade ago. The implosion went according to plan.

Bus drivers for the Detroit Department of Transportation fear for their safety after a string of recent attacks. Transit police are investigating the reported incidents. One driver reported that she was taken out of the driver’s seat while the bus was in motion. The bus came to rest in a vacant lot and five people were sent to a hospital. Another bus driver reported being attacked by a man who had been accused of threatening drivers for two years.

For many years a Metro Detroit family has shared with Local 4 their struggle to stay together as the family matriarch faced deportation. Local 4 reported on their fight to stay together and then the deportation of the mother and the difficult choice the family made to send the children to Albania. Friday, part of the family was reunited.

Could the next great American tennis star be right here in Metro Detroit? Local 4 is following the story of a remarkable teen from Grosse Pointe Shores who came out of nowhere to beat the best in the world at the USTA National Indoor Tournament.

This week a resident dropped off a photo album to the Wixom Police Department that holds pictures dating back to 1950. Police want to find its rightful owner. Looking through the album, you can see there are clues, like the name Kim Leann Karawsky. It appears to be her baby book. There are also places written down, like Georgia, Arizona and Alaska.

One of the most frustrating things about flying is waiting in long lines to get through security and to the gate. The TSA has some tips that could help speed that process along. They suggest you don’t pack banned items in your carry-on bags.

Read More

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 --