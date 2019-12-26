ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019
Detroit native songwriter Allee Willis dies
DETROIT – Allee Willis, a songwriter whose work included the Broadway musical “The Color Purple” as well as the theme song from the TV show “Friends” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” has died. She was 72. The cause of death Tuesday was a cardiac event, her publicist, Ellyn Solis, told The New York Times.
4 Fast Facts
- All across Metro Detroit people volunteered their time to provide meals for people in need. Click here to read more.
- Pope Francis offered a Christmas message of hope Wednesday against darkness. Click here to read more.
- A North Carolina college student hailed by police as a hero for preventing more injuries and deaths after a gunman opened fire in a classroom has now been immortalized as a Jedi. Click here to read more.
- Agency says tests of aggregate spill into Detroit River show federal guidelines for drinking water were followed. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
Weather forecast
Once the morning fog burned off, it turned into a pretty nice day with afternoon sunshine and a mild air mass boosting temperatures into the low to mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius). I guess if we can’t have a White Christmas, we might as well have a day like this.
MSU investigation
Michigan’s attorney general on Wednesday said her communications director’s statement announcing the suspension of a nearly two-year criminal investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of complaints against serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar was “inadvertently misleading.” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a written statement that the investigation is ongoing.
Cricket Wireless robber
An Eastpointe Cricket Wireless employee fired a shot at a robber Christmas Eve, police say. The robbery happened around 7:45 p.m. Christmas Eve at the Cricket Wireless on Gratiot. Police say the robber was not struck by the employee and fled the scene with cash and a cellphone.
Metro Food Center fire
The Metro Food Center on West Warren Avenue in Detroit near I-94 caught fire on Christmas Eve as shoppers were doing some last minute shopping. Video from Sky 4 shows a massive amount of smoke coming from the building. The fire broke out inside the store before 1 p.m.
