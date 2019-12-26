ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019

DETROIT – Allee Willis, a songwriter whose work included the Broadway musical “The Color Purple” as well as the theme song from the TV show “Friends” and Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” has died. She was 72. The cause of death Tuesday was a cardiac event, her publicist, Ellyn Solis, told The New York Times.

Once the morning fog burned off, it turned into a pretty nice day with afternoon sunshine and a mild air mass boosting temperatures into the low to mid 50s (10 to 12 degrees Celsius). I guess if we can’t have a White Christmas, we might as well have a day like this.

Michigan’s attorney general on Wednesday said her communications director’s statement announcing the suspension of a nearly two-year criminal investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of complaints against serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar was “inadvertently misleading.” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a written statement that the investigation is ongoing.

An Eastpointe Cricket Wireless employee fired a shot at a robber Christmas Eve, police say. The robbery happened around 7:45 p.m. Christmas Eve at the Cricket Wireless on Gratiot. Police say the robber was not struck by the employee and fled the scene with cash and a cellphone.

The Metro Food Center on West Warren Avenue in Detroit near I-94 caught fire on Christmas Eve as shoppers were doing some last minute shopping. Video from Sky 4 shows a massive amount of smoke coming from the building. The fire broke out inside the store before 1 p.m.

