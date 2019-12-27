ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
Man dies after assault at St. Clair Shores bar
DETROIT – A man has died after an assault Sunday at a St. Clair Shores bar, police said. Police said a call was received around 1 a.m. about a 47-year-old man who was unconscious at Kapones Sports Tavern at 24301 Harper Avenue. When police arrived, the St. Clair Shores man was on the ground and was bleeding from his face. He was transported to a hospital, where he was in critical condition before he died this week.
4 Fast Facts
- Starbucks is giving away free espresso drinks at “Pop-Up Parties” around the country through the end of the year. Click here to read more.
- Security cameras caught video of a man torching a van Monday night in Pontiac. Click here to read more.
- The holiday shopping rush may be over, but Metro Detroit stores and malls are packed again Thursday. Click here to read more.
- Security cameras captured video of two men stealing money from a Taco Bell restaurant in Milford on Christmas Eve. Click here to read more.
Be Informed
I-94 donut investigation
Detroit police are looking for an Allen Park man after a group of people blocked I-94 traffic Sunday night by doing donuts on the freeway. Video shows an orange Chevrolet Camaro doing donuts in the middle of westbound I-94 in Detroit while traffic was blocked and a group of people got dangerously close to the car to record the stunt.
Secret Santa surprise
Imagine joining a gift exchange and then learning Bill Gates was your Secret Santa. That’s what happened to one Metro Detroit woman this Christmas. Shelby, who only wants to be known by her first name, had been taking part in Reddit gift exchanges for years. She realized this year was different when an 81 pound package arrived.
Kelly Stafford’s fight
Kelly Stafford, the wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, discovered she had a brain tumor earlier this year. That discovery led to a 12-hour surgery and a fight to return to her normal life.
Dearborn warehouse fire
A neighborhood in Dearborn was shut down for hours Thursday morning as fire crews battled a large warehouse fire. After several hours, the fire was extinguished, but the owner has lost everything. The warehouse, a 40,000 square foot storage facility for Chase Cash & Carry Inc., stored many everyday items found at gas stations and party stores.
