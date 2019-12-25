ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
Pontiac man charged with 40 felonies after multiple failed carjackings, police pursuit
DETROIT – Mark Jerome Hoover Jr. was arraigned Tuesday on 40 counts of felony charges after a 90-minute crime spree across Pontiac. According to authorities, a police pursuit ended Friday after an Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy used a precision immobilization technique on the vehicle Hoover was reportedly driving.
- You can track Santa’s journey this year with NORAD. Click here to read more.
- A father is honoring his son’s memory by delivering hundreds of stuffed animals to the hospitals where his son was treated for cancer. Click here to read more.
- The Potter Park Zoo in Lansing is celebrating the birth of a black rhino calf. Click here to read more.
- The Livonia Police Department helped spread holiday cheer on Christmas Eve. Click here to read more.
Toxic leak on I-696
Residents are wondering why more wasn’t done to protect a community after a local business was cited for illegally storing hazardous waste. A toxic green slime was discovered Friday leaking onto onto I-696. It was identified as hexavalent chromium, but official testing results have not yet been returned.
Puppy scam
A Metro Detroit woman lost thousands of dollars in a scam when she tried to buy a puppy online. Jodie Blankenship said her daughter wanted a Pomeranian. She checked local rescues, pet stores the Humane Society, but she couldn’t find one, so she looked online.
Shooting in Detroit
A man and teen are in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday on Detroit’s west side. Police said the 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were shot about 11:30 a.m. in the 9500 block of Winthrop Street.
Home invasions
Deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office are investigating four home invasions. Authorities don’t have descriptions for any of the people involved in any of the break-ins.
Kroger outage
Kroger was unable to accept card payments for approximately 45 minutes on Christmas Eve. Many shoppers voiced frustration on social media.
