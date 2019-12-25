ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

DETROIT – Mark Jerome Hoover Jr. was arraigned Tuesday on 40 counts of felony charges after a 90-minute crime spree across Pontiac. According to authorities, a police pursuit ended Friday after an Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy used a precision immobilization technique on the vehicle Hoover was reportedly driving.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

Residents are wondering why more wasn’t done to protect a community after a local business was cited for illegally storing hazardous waste. A toxic green slime was discovered Friday leaking onto onto I-696. It was identified as hexavalent chromium, but official testing results have not yet been returned.

A Metro Detroit woman lost thousands of dollars in a scam when she tried to buy a puppy online. Jodie Blankenship said her daughter wanted a Pomeranian. She checked local rescues, pet stores the Humane Society, but she couldn’t find one, so she looked online.

A man and teen are in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday on Detroit’s west side. Police said the 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were shot about 11:30 a.m. in the 9500 block of Winthrop Street.

Deputies from the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office are investigating four home invasions. Authorities don’t have descriptions for any of the people involved in any of the break-ins.

Kroger was unable to accept card payments for approximately 45 minutes on Christmas Eve. Many shoppers voiced frustration on social media.

Read More

Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 --