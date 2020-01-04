ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a toddler was found dead and a woman was found injured in Novi on Friday evening. Police received a report from a man at 5:32 p.m. telling them when he arrived home in the 50900 block of Sevilla Circle he found his wife injured and toddler dead. Police said they are victims of violence.

A Detroit resident wants the firefighters who stopped long enough to use a burning home as a backdrop for a retirement photo fired. The photo shows Detroit firefighters posing in front of a raging house fire around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Green Street in Southwest Detroit. The front door of the home is open in the picture, showing fire burning in the basement, up the staircase and onto the top level.

Fred Smith was put in charge of his mother’s affairs and ended up in the Macomb County jail because he was unwilling to come clean about what happened to his mother’s money -- around $6 million is missing. Smith, 73, served as trustee for seven years and four years ago the court asked for the accounting. A Macomb County judge fined Smith, then doubled the fine, and then exasperated sent him to jail.

Video shows a dog attacking a worker inside the Oakland County Animal Shelter last month before being shot by an animal control worker. The video starts at about 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, 2019, while a jail inmate worker was cleaning the area.

Making one health change can be hard. Making multiple changes is even more difficult. But one St. Clair Shores cardiologist is devoted to helping her patients create a plan to improve their health and actually stick to it.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said his department has identified 14 people in a video showing dangerous celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve. Officers found 250 shell casings on the street, Craig said. He called the video an embarrassment to the city.

Around 30 people were displaced Friday when 16 units were damaged inside a Southfield apartment complex, officials said. The fire started Friday morning in the 20600 block of Kensington Court near I-696 and Evergreen Road. Nobody was injured in the fire, authorities said.

An attempted home invasion was thwarted early Friday when a homeowner shot someone trying to get in his back door. William said he was watching a movie inside his home on Goddard Street when he heard something.

