ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

DETROIT – Unprecedented rain, near record river flooding and crippling ice are all staring us in the face as we head into a stressful Saturday in southeast Michigan. Total rainfall will end up at 2-3 inches in most spots. That will break the record for any day this month.

Action is being taken after a toxic site collapsed into the Detroit River last year. Officials were told a 5-foot skirt was installed around the former Revere Copper and Brass site, and a 20-foot skirt is going to be installed later this month to prevent more erosion.

There was controversy surrounding a photo showing Detroit firefighters posing in front of a house that’s engulfed in flames. The home was vacant. Local 4 has been told the picture was supposed to be a sentimental moment for Battalion Chief Gary Fisher, who was retiring.

Utility companies are preparing ahead of a storm forecasted to hit most of Michigan this weekend. DTE workers are monitoring a power grid where alarms will trigger for flooding and power interruptions.

A pair is facing charges in connection with a Dec. 31, 2019, armed robbery at a Sterling Heights AT&T store. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Bianca Webb and Travon Perkins, both 24, drove to the store in a white Pontiac, which was later used to track the pair down.

A substance that looks like the one found on I-696 in Madison Heights last month was discovered in a Detroit building Friday. Officials were at the Commonwealth Industry building on Commonwealth Street, west of the Lodge Freeway and north of I-94 because records show that, at one point, the building was owned by Gary Sayers. Sayers owned the now-condemned Electro-Plating Services in Madison Heights.

Two teens have been arrested in connection with pornographic images that were uploaded to an electronic billboard along I-75 in Auburn Hills. Auburn Hills police said two people broke into the shack at 10:49 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, just before drivers reported an electronic billboard on the east side of I-75 south of M-59 was showing a pornographic video.

The family of a 25-year-old Hamtramck woman is organizing a search party because they fear she is in danger. Camay Lowe was last seen three weeks ago leaving her home. Lowe has a mental health issue and does not have her medication with her.

