ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

‘Unprecedented’ winter storm hits Southeast Michigan: Here’s what to expect and when
DETROIT – Unprecedented rain, near record river flooding and crippling ice are all staring us in the face as we head into a stressful Saturday in southeast Michigan. Total rainfall will end up at 2-3 inches in most spots. That will break the record for any day this month.
- Michigan health officials have confirmed two pediatric deaths from the flu this 2019-20 season. Click here to read more.
- Test results from inside a Madison Heights business where a chemical found on I-696 came from show elevated PFOS levels. Click here to read more.
- Rush drummer Neil Peart died Tuesday from brain cancer. Click here to read more.
- Livonia businesses and residents came together to replace a trailer and equipment after it was stolen from a Boy Scout troop. Click here to read more.
Detroit River
Action is being taken after a toxic site collapsed into the Detroit River last year. Officials were told a 5-foot skirt was installed around the former Revere Copper and Brass site, and a 20-foot skirt is going to be installed later this month to prevent more erosion.
Detroit firefighters photo
There was controversy surrounding a photo showing Detroit firefighters posing in front of a house that’s engulfed in flames. The home was vacant. Local 4 has been told the picture was supposed to be a sentimental moment for Battalion Chief Gary Fisher, who was retiring.
Possible power outages
Utility companies are preparing ahead of a storm forecasted to hit most of Michigan this weekend. DTE workers are monitoring a power grid where alarms will trigger for flooding and power interruptions.
Phone store robbery
A pair is facing charges in connection with a Dec. 31, 2019, armed robbery at a Sterling Heights AT&T store. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Bianca Webb and Travon Perkins, both 24, drove to the store in a white Pontiac, which was later used to track the pair down.
Green ooze update
A substance that looks like the one found on I-696 in Madison Heights last month was discovered in a Detroit building Friday. Officials were at the Commonwealth Industry building on Commonwealth Street, west of the Lodge Freeway and north of I-94 because records show that, at one point, the building was owned by Gary Sayers. Sayers owned the now-condemned Electro-Plating Services in Madison Heights.
Auburn Hills billboard porn
Two teens have been arrested in connection with pornographic images that were uploaded to an electronic billboard along I-75 in Auburn Hills. Auburn Hills police said two people broke into the shack at 10:49 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, just before drivers reported an electronic billboard on the east side of I-75 south of M-59 was showing a pornographic video.
Missing woman
The family of a 25-year-old Hamtramck woman is organizing a search party because they fear she is in danger. Camay Lowe was last seen three weeks ago leaving her home. Lowe has a mental health issue and does not have her medication with her.
