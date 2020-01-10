ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
Dramatic video shows 19-year-old driver’s arrest after fleeing police, crashing vehicle
DETROIT – Police video was released documenting the moments leading up to a terrible crash on Hall Road, near the Van Dyke Expressway. The dramatic video captured a Utica police officer jumping from his police cruiser trying to arrest a drive who was responsible for a violent collision.
- House approved a measure to restrain Trump’s actions on Iran. Click here to read more.
- A Winter Storm Watch was issued for parts of Southeast Michigan. Click here to read more.
- Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who used a pickup truck to break into a business in December. Click here to read more.
- Michigan voters are largely split on the Impeachment of President Trump and matters related to it, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Click here to read more.
Detroit River contamination
The cleanup of the former Revere Copper and Brass site that collapsed into the Detroit River is causing significant concern among residents with lead exceeding national guidelines, a growing sinkhole and an obscene unpaid bill -- nearly $63,000 is owed. In November, part of a site contaminated with uranium collapsed into the Detroit River. Recent testing has detected uranium and cyanide in the soil and water. However, the Environment Protection Agency said the numbers are below what is required for cleanup.
Iranian plane crash victims
U.S. officials said Thursday it was “highly likely” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile downed a Ukrainian jetliner late Tuesday, killing all 176 people on board. Preliminary reports claim the pilots never made a radio call for help before the flight went down.
Green ooze
Consumer investigator Hank Winchester got answers from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer about the toxic green ooze that was discovered along I-696 in Madison Heights and what wasn’t done to clean it up. The substance, identified as hexavalent chromium, was discovered on the eastbound side of the roadway, near the Couzens Road exit, on Dec. 20, 2019. Officials said the substance is coming from the basement of the now-condemned Electro-Plating Services.
Gordie Howe International Bridge
The Gordie Howe International Bridge Project will include the construction of five new pedestrian bridges over I-75 in Detroit. The pedestrian bridge designs were revealed at a news conference Thursday. The bridges will be constructed over I-75 in Detroit at Solvay Street, Beard Street, Waterman Street, Junction Street and Lansing Street. Bridging North America will undertake construction of these pedestrian bridges between 2020 and 2024.
Detroit stabbing survivor
A morning trip to a White Castle at the intersection of Joy and Greenfield on Detroit’s west side for coffee ended with a man being stabbed. The Detroit man didn’t want to be identified for his own safety.
Boy shot inside home
Police are investigating after a 7-year-old boy was shot inside a home on Lappin Street at about 1 a.m. Thursday. Authorities said he was grazed by the bullet. The adults inside the home immediately told 911 they were refusing medical treatment for their child, but police sent an EMS crew anyway.
Snowplow parenting
Many people are familiar with the concept of helicopter parents -- parents that hover too closely over their children. A new parenting style has recently emerged. Experts are calling it snowplowing. Snowplowing refers to parents who will do anything and everything to remove any and all obstacles for their children rather than prepare the child to overcome obstacles themselves.
