ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

DETROIT – The Penobscot Building is one of Detroit’s iconic skyscrapers, but new images from inside show parts of the building are in disarray and could be a danger to workers. Last year, Help Me Hank exposed massive elevator problems inside the building, and now tenants are calling Local 4 about other conditions. From the outside, the Penobscot Building is a stately skyscraper. It’s been an iconic fixture in the Detroit skyline since 1928 and was the tallest building in Michigan before the Renaissance Center took over in the late 1970s.

Jimmy Fallon took a few minutes to remember his friend Kobe Bryant during Monday’s episode of the “Tonight Show." “I met Kobe when he was 17 and I was 21,” Fallon said. "He was a rookie on the Lakers. I was just starting out in the comedy scene in LA. We were at a party and we didn’t know anyone at the party, so we just started talking.”

No charges will be filed in connection with the Warren De La Salle football hazing investigation, the St. Clair County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

“Based upon all the information made available for our review, it is the opinion of our office that criminal charges cannot be substantiated at this time,” prosecuting attorney Michael D. Wendling said in a statement.

A family is pleading for the driver who hit a mother earlier this month to come forward. Jamie Erickson has been in a coma since she was struck while crossing Dix Road near Springwells Street in Southwest Detroit.

Erickson’s sister-in-law, Tracy Reynolds, said the mother of three would get up at the same time every morning to head to work. Erickson was walking at about 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 10 when someone hit her and fled.

A break-in Tuesday morning in Ferndale led police on a chase that ended with a crash.

Police said a resident who lives on West Drayton awoke to an intruder standing in his living room at about 4 a.m. The intruder ran out of the back door and fled in an occupied vehicle.

The way you vote in upcoming elections and the way your vote is processed could change in a big way if Michigan’s Secretary of State has her way. Jocelyn Benson went before Detroit City Council to talk about absentee ballots.

A Northville High School teacher is on leave after being arrested for child sexual misconduct allegations.

Parents were sent a letter Monday from the district’s superintendent that informed them that a male teacher is on administrative leave after his arrest. The district does not believe the allegations involve a Northville student, but the teacher will remain on leave during the investigation.

A man who was staying the night at his friend’s Brownstown Township home woke up, stabbed his friend 20 times without being provoked and then ran into the woods to strip naked, according to police.

Officials said the attack happened Tuesday morning inside a mobile home in the 25800 block of Bristol Drive. It left a 20-year-old man in critical condition.

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 --