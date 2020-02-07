ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

DETROIT – Officials said a woman who broke into her ex-boyfriend’s Shelby Township home in the middle of the night, cut the power, spread lighter fluid on the carpet and fired a shot at his dad is facing the possibility of life in prison. Officials said Lilly Xiong, 21, broke into a home around 4 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 24 Mile Road and Bruce Hill Drive. Her ex-boyfriend lives at the home but was not there at the time of the break-in, police said.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 Fast Facts

Be Informed

An Allen Park man made a plea deal on charges in connection with a donut stunt that blocked traffic on I-94 in December. Devin Ray Cronk, 22, turned himself in on Jan. 2. He was charged with reckless driving and disturbing the peace -- both misdemeanors. Cronk pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace at his probable cause conference. The reckless driving charge was dismissed.

A Metro Detroit resident is stuck on board a cruise ship off the coast of Japan, quarantined because of the coronavirus. Myra Larouche from Sterling Heights is stuck on board the Diamond Princess after 20 people have tested positive for the virus.

Founders Brewing Co.'s Detroit taproom is open again after closing for months in the midst of a racial discrimination lawsuit. That lawsuit, which was filed by a former employee, was settled in October. Founders owner Mike Stevens said the company has made changes after the suit.

A cleanup is underway after a sludge from a truck ended up in a storm drain Thursday in River Rouge. “We heard this loud sploosh like a dump out,” said Greg Joseph, the former mayor of River Rouge.

The family members of two people killed in River Rouge last week continue to grieve while police search for the shooter. Dorian Patterson, 48, and Kimberly Green, 52, were shot to death Friday at a home on Beechwood Street. A 44-year-old man survived the shooting.

Read More

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 --