News

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

Detroit from Windsor on March 3, 2020
Super Tuesday primary election results

DETROIT – Watch live coverage and results from primary elections in 14 states across the country including California, Arkansas, Massachusetts and Texas.

4 Fast Facts

  • A teacher learned her prison sentence after parents said she would sneak into students’ homes for sex and give them drugs. Click here to read more.
  • A suspected drunken driver slammed through a house early Tuesday in Ann Arbor. Click here to read more.
  • The family of a teen who died after drowning in the Mumford High School pool claims the school district hasn’t given them any answers. Click here to read more.
  • A woman flashed a gun at another driver during a verbal altercation Friday evening on I-75 in Troy. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Detroit police

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the department is pulling out of a task force with the Drug Enforcement Agency because it won’t admit it used Kenyel Brown as an informant.

Coronavirus questions

There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus, so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

Warren

The agenda on the Warren City Council is starting to get backlogged because of a strained relationship between some new members and Mayor Jim Fouts.

Death investigation

Police said Tuesday that a man was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the same home where a woman was found dead on Monday.

Larry Nassar

Attorneys for Larry Nassar want him to receive a new sentence because they believe the judge on the case was biased.

Coronavirus outbreak

Many people have compared the new coronavirus to the seasonal flu, but health experts are worried that might give people a false sense of security.

Monday, March 3, 2020 --

