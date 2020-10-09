COVID-19 reaches high school football; Washtenaw Free Mask Program; Michigan, State theaters reopen

Happy Friday!

Let’s start with some good news. The State Theatre reopens today after a near seven month closure. The Michigan Theater will reopen on Sunday, and the theaters will only be showing one film a day to allow for cleaning. The two iconic Ann Arbor establishments have been closed since mid-March.

That’s a reason to smile. Need another reason? Today is just about as perfect a fall day as you can get with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. So step outside, go for a walk or work from home on your back porch because the cold winter months will be here before we know it.

What’s been happening:

🏈 A positive COVID-19 case on the Huron High School football team has prompted a recommended quarantine for everyone affiliated with the program. (A4)

🗳 As the presidential election fast approaches, the Ann Arbor City Clerk’s Office announced it will be staying open late on Wednesdays through the end of the month. (A4)

⚖ Thirteen men have been charged after the FBI uncovered their plans to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government. The group, which call themselves the Wolverine Watchmen, allegedly had training grounds in Jackson County. Here’s what Whitmer had to say about the plot. (Local 4)

😷 The Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development has partnered with several local organizations to hand out free masks to those in need. (A4)

📚 The Ann Arbor District Library is expanding its services this month. See what’s different. (A4)

🏒 Three members of Michigan Hockey’s freshman class were selected in the 2020 NHL Draft this week. (MLive)

🎟 Meanwhile Michigan Athletics announced that fans donated nearly $6 million in tickets after they were told that in-person spectating at the Big House won’t be taking place this season. (A4)

🥕 Food Gatherers has seen a steady rise in the community’s need for food since the coronavirus pandemic began. Hear from its president and CEO about how the organization has pivoted its service model. (A4)

Good to know:

🍼 A free, drive-thru baby shower is planned this month in the area for local moms in need. (A4)

🎃 Staying with vehicle-only activities: The Washtenaw County Farm Bureau will be hosting a drive-thru trick-or-treating event which will celebrate Michigan products. (A4)

👗 Tired of yoga pants? Looking to refresh your wardrobe? A new boutique has opened its doors at Briarwood Mall. (A4)

🖼 “What’s on UMMA?” is a question you may have asked yourself this week if you passed the U-M Museum of Art on State St. The short answer: 4,452 square feet of jute sacks. Here’s why. (A4)

Feature interview of the week:

“The hard part in a town like Ann Arbor, that just has so much to offer, was to narrow it down to 100.”

- Patricia Majher, author of “100 Things To Do In Ann Arbor Before You Die”

