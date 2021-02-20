Nightside Report Feb. 19, 2021: Man crashes car into Detroit gas station after fatally wounded in drive-by shooting, Family of victim in Oakland County Child Killer case speaks out 45 years later

Man crashes car into Detroit gas station after fatally wounded in drive-by shooting

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man who was caught on video firing several shots into another vehicle outside a gas station, killing the driver of the vehicle on Friday morning.

According to Detroit police, the victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of a silver Ford Fusion parked at a gas pump in the 10600 block of E. Outer Drive.

At about 11:20 a.m., an unknown man in the rear passenger seat of a light colored, older model Chevrolet Suburban or Tahoe pulled up to the Ford Fusion and fired multiple shots into the vehicle. Police said the Chevrolet drove away after shooting at the vehicle, but then returned and fired several more shots into the Ford Fusion, fatally wounding the man, whose identity is unknown.

