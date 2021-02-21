Nightside Report Feb. 20, 2021: New vaccination clinics opening for Wayne County seniors, stranded dog rescued from frozen Detroit River

Wayne County announced it will open several vaccination clinics for residents 65 and older.

According to county executive Warren Evans, the vaccination clinics will begin Feb. 23.

“I’m pleased Wayne County is now in a position to begin vaccinating seniors,” Evans said. “I know everyone is eager to safely get back to normal. Our team is working hard to ensure all of our residents can get their COVID shot as quickly as the vaccine is available.”

Metro Detroit weather: Quickly getting colder Saturday evening

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and cold. Temps will be in the teens and low 20s.

It becomes really frigid on Saturday night. Under fair to partly cloudy skies, temperatures plummet to the single digits.

Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 --