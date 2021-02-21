Nightside Report Feb. 20, 2021: New vaccination clinics opening for Wayne County seniors, stranded dog rescued from frozen Detroit River

Wayne County announces new vaccination clinics for seniors
Wayne County announced it will open several vaccination clinics for residents 65 and older.
According to county executive Warren Evans, the vaccination clinics will begin Feb. 23.
“I’m pleased Wayne County is now in a position to begin vaccinating seniors,” Evans said. “I know everyone is eager to safely get back to normal. Our team is working hard to ensure all of our residents can get their COVID shot as quickly as the vaccine is available.”
See the list of clinics and registration information here.
