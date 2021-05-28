Art Fair is back on; AADL’s reopening plans; Wild Swan Theater closing

Happy Friday!

It’s official: The 2021 Ann Arbor Art Fair is a go. The fair’s directors reversed course on canceling the event after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that capacity restrictions on outdoor events would be lifted on June 1. With seven weeks to plan the nation’s largest juried art fair, the directors decided it will run three days instead of the usual four. Booths will be spaced apart to promote social distancing and hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the event.

More on this below in our feature interview of the week.

Have a great long weekend.

- Meredith (@meredith_A4)

What’s been happening:

📚 In case you needed proof that there is light at the end of this pandemic tunnel: The Ann Arbor District Library announced it will fully reopen on July 12. (A4)

Ad

🎭 Wild Swan Theater’s co-founders announced this week they are bringing down the final curtain after 40 years of performances and workshops for local children and families. (A4)

📱 University of Michigan Athletics will shift to digital ticketing starting in the fall. Say goodbye to print-at-home tickets. (A4)

📝 U-M is seeking feedback from the campus community over the renaming of Yost Ice Arena after a study revealed the longtime football coach and athletic director’s racist behavior. (A4)

Ad

🏥 Adult patients at U-M Hospital can once again have visitors after the health system lifted some restrictions this week due to falling COVID rates. (A4)

🥑 Next week, the inaugural Ann Arbor Green Fare will take place, allowing visitors to try locally sourced plant-based dishes at participating restaurants and bars. (A4)

🎨 A new Black Lives Matter mural made up of eight different panels has been unveiled outside Ann Arbor District Library’s downtown branch. (A4)

Ad

🚍 Ann Arbor’s TheRide will require face masks on its buses through mid-September. Also, there will be no service on Memorial Day. (A4)

🏊‍♀️ Ann Arbor’s three public pools will maintain a limited capacity this weekend. However, the city will be sharing more information today about changes to its COVID safety policy as outdoor restrictions are lifted on Tuesday. (A4)

Ad

💉 A COVID vaccine clinic for hospitality workers and their families will take place at Zingerman’s Greyline on Thursday. The first 400 individuals to get shots will get a free $25 Visa gift card. (A4)

💻 The first co-living development in Ann Arbor has opened for professionals. Among the perks? Campus-owned Teslas for its members to use. (A4)

🤝 Michigan Medicine has reached a tentative deal with its physician assistants who unionized last year. (A4)

Ad

☀️ The YMCA’s free water safety program will return to the area in June. (A4)

📸 Have you spotted some Brood X cicadas around town? Share your photos with us! (A4)

Good to know:

🖌 Local activists are inviting Ypsilanti residents to help paint a massive Black Lives Matter mural on S. Washington Street. (Concentrate)

Ad

💐 Flower Day returns to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Sunday. Sarah has the details. (A4)

🍝 Here are the Top 10 restaurants in Ann Arbor, according to OpenTable users. (A4)

💦 Splish, splash! Rolling Hills Water Park and Blue Heron Bay Spray Park have announced their 2021 opening dates. (A4)

Ad

Feature interview of the week:

“It’s been devastating to see how artists’ lives have changed without these events. I’m getting emails right now from artists that are saying: ‘Thank you so much. It means so much to us.’”

- Karen Delhey, director of the Ann Arbor Summer Art Fair

🗨 Have something to share? Write me anytime at mbruckner@wdiv.com.

Know someone who loves Ann Arbor? Forward them the A4 newsletter! Want to sign up? Go here!

🦠 COVID WATCH: For daily COVID-19 news and analysis in Michigan, sign up for ClickOnDetroit’s Morning Report newsletter.

Ad

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.