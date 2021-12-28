Nightside Report Dec. 27, 2021: Health officials change recommended COVID isolation, quarantine time; Motive unclear in murder of father, twin brother

Police: Man murders twin brother, shoots dad at Troy home before killing family dog, himself in car

DETROIT – Police said a 23-year-old man murdered his twin brother and shot his father at a Troy home before killing the family dog and himself inside a car that crashed into a tree.

Multiple calls to 911 were made throughout the incident. Police said they received a call at 12:23 a.m. Monday (Dec. 27) from a home on Lark Drive. They said the caller was a 62-year-old man who told officers he had been shot by his 23-year-old son.

Police also received a call from a resident about a crash scene on Parrot Drive near Edgemont Drive.

Learn more here.

U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

Ad

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.

Learn more here.

A man was killed and three people -- including two children -- were seriously injured when snowy conditions caused a head-on collision in Chesterfield Township, police said.

The crash happened at 10:46 a.m. Monday (Dec. 27) in the area of Gratiot Avenue and 26 Mile Road, according to authorities.

Learn more here.

Ad

An animal rescue in Macomb County is overwhelmed after the son of an animal hoarder dropped off hundreds of parakeets just before Christmas.

Officials said 837 birds were surrendered on Thursday (Dec. 23). Officials from the Detroit Animal Welfare Group said they were “in shock,” but couldn’t turn the birds away because they were “smothering each other and needed immediate help.”

Read more here.

Residents across Metro Detroit are waiting long hours at COVID testing sites as the omicron variant continues to spike throughout our nation.

Ad

Home rapid test kits quickly sold out, prompting people to turn to urgent cares and emergency rooms to get tested.

“We got here just before 10, so now it will be less than a half an hour,” someone waiting for a test said.

View the full report here.

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines