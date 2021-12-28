Nightside Report Dec. 27, 2021: Health officials change recommended COVID isolation, quarantine time; Motive unclear in murder of father, twin brother

Motive unclear for Troy shooting that left father injured, twin brothers and family dog dead
DETROIT – Police said a 23-year-old man murdered his twin brother and shot his father at a Troy home before killing the family dog and himself inside a car that crashed into a tree.
Multiple calls to 911 were made throughout the incident. Police said they received a call at 12:23 a.m. Monday (Dec. 27) from a home on Lark Drive. They said the caller was a 62-year-old man who told officers he had been shot by his 23-year-old son.
Police also received a call from a resident about a crash scene on Parrot Drive near Edgemont Drive.
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop.
🏥 Michigan reports 32,957 new COVID cases, 274 deaths -- average of 6,591 cases per day
Man killed, 3 hurt when snowy conditions cause head-on crash in Chesterfield Township
A man was killed and three people -- including two children -- were seriously injured when snowy conditions caused a head-on collision in Chesterfield Township, police said.
The crash happened at 10:46 a.m. Monday (Dec. 27) in the area of Gratiot Avenue and 26 Mile Road, according to authorities.
🌨️ Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 27, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast
Son of animal hoarder surrenders 837 parakeets to animal rescue in Macomb County
An animal rescue in Macomb County is overwhelmed after the son of an animal hoarder dropped off hundreds of parakeets just before Christmas.
Officials said 837 birds were surrendered on Thursday (Dec. 23). Officials from the Detroit Animal Welfare Group said they were “in shock,” but couldn’t turn the birds away because they were “smothering each other and needed immediate help.”
COVID testing sites overrun after holiday gatherings
Residents across Metro Detroit are waiting long hours at COVID testing sites as the omicron variant continues to spike throughout our nation.
Home rapid test kits quickly sold out, prompting people to turn to urgent cares and emergency rooms to get tested.
“We got here just before 10, so now it will be less than a half an hour,” someone waiting for a test said.