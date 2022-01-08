Nightside Report Jan. 7, 2022: Wedding album found in ceiling returned to family, Pontiac man arrested in death of boyfriend

Wedding album found in ceiling of Warren business has been returned to family
DETROIT – A Metro Detroit man reached out to Local 4 to help him find the owners of a wedding album he found in the ceiling of a Warren business.
Just a day after the story aired the mystery has been solved. The wedding album is now back where it belongs.
Pontiac man arrested in death of boyfriend following fight, police say
A Pontiac man who called police and told them his boyfriend was “sleeping” on the couch after the couple got into a fight has been arrested in connection with his boyfriend’s death, officials said.
Oakland County deputies were called at 11:34 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 6) to an apartment building in the 10 block of Carter Street in Pontiac, they said.
🏥Michigan reports 40,692 new COVID cases, 259 deaths -- record average of 20,346 cases per day
Detroit police: Mother of 4-year-old says gunman shot child twice while trying to steal purse
A 4-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being shot in the arm and in the leg on Detroit’s east side, according to police.
The child is in critical condition. The child’s mother is OK and at the hospital with her child. Their home is now an active crime scene.
🌨️ Metro Detroit weather: We could see some freezing rain, icy conditions this weekend
5 teenagers arrested after 4 semi trucks stolen this weekend in Oakland County
Five teenagers have been arrested in connection with the weekend theft of four semi trucks in Oakland County, police said.
Oakland County deputies were called Sunday (Jan. 2) to Midwest Transportation at 600 North Saginaw Street in Pontiac on reports of stolen vehicles.
Detroit police confiscate more than $1.5 million worth of drugs during search warrant
Detroit police confiscated more than $1.5 million worth of drugs while executing a search warrant on Thursday, they said.
Members of the department’s Narcotic Conspiracy Division joined officers for a search warrant in the 18500 block of Dale Street, according to authorities.