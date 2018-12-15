ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 15, 2018

View of the Detroit riverfront on Dec. 13, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 15, 2018:

A federal judge in Texas ruled Friday that the Affordable Care Act's individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional and invalidated the entire law.

A student at the University of Michigan battling osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer, was assaulted Friday morning. Serena Sabuda was out with friends early Friday morning when a woman confronted and attacked her.

A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday night near the intersection of Fairmount Drive and Strasburg Street.

Weather: Temps rise from below freezing to the 40s

Local 4 special Help Me Hank report

Bad stadium food: Fans don't necessarily go to sporting events for the food, but it's an important part of the experience. What was discovered inside some of the Detroit stadiums is surprising. Beer, brats and fries are among the foods and drinks people crave during a game at Ford Field, Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. See the full report here.

