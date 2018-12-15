ClickOnDetroit Morning Report -- Dec. 15, 2018

DETROIT - Here is the ClickOnDetroit Morning Report for Dec. 15, 2018:
A federal judge in Texas ruled Friday that the Affordable Care Act's individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional and invalidated the entire law.
A student at the University of Michigan battling osteosarcoma, an aggressive bone cancer, was assaulted Friday morning. Serena Sabuda was out with friends early Friday morning when a woman confronted and attacked her.
A 14-year-old boy was shot Friday night near the intersection of Fairmount Drive and Strasburg Street.
Weather: Temps rise from below freezing to the 40s
VIEW HERE: Metro Detroit weekend road construction list for Dec. 15-17, 2018
- We may be able to see a comet this weekend in Metro Detroit!
- All-clear given after fresh wave of bomb threats in Downtown Detroit
- Rashida Tlaib will wear a Palestinian gown as she's sworn into Congress
- Parents claim Temperance priest ruined son's funeral, shaming their son
- Roseville schools contact parents after 4-year-old boy fatally shot in own home
- Farmington Hill Kroger employee's quick response saves man's life
- Man threatens to shoot Macomb County authorities if his brothers aren't wished a 'merry Christmas'
- How will the weather affect your Saturday plans in Metro Detroit?
- Federal judge strikes down Affordable Care Act as unconstitutional
- Impeachment 101: Here's how it would work (if it actually happened)
- Teen shares pot brownies at school
- Woman arrested after racist tirade in NYC subway
- Workers stage rally at Amazon warehouse in Minnesota
- MLK's birth home bought by Federal government
Bad stadium food: Fans don't necessarily go to sporting events for the food, but it's an important part of the experience. What was discovered inside some of the Detroit stadiums is surprising. Beer, brats and fries are among the foods and drinks people crave during a game at Ford Field, Comerica Park and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. See the full report here.
- Rod Allen tweets message to fans
- Former Tigers broadcaster Rod Allen opens up for first time since reported fight with Mario Impemba
- Red Wings lose top defenseman Mike Green for 3-5 weeks due to injury
- The Pistons host the Boston Celtics on Saturday.
- Even at 5-8, the Detroit Lions haven't been eliminated from the playoff chase yet. Detroit has another winnable game coming up, at Buffalo this weekend.
- Michigan football: What the starting offense will look like next year if all eligible players return
- Dense fog advisory lifted for counties across Michigan
- Michigan gov signs controversial minimum wage, paid sick leave laws
- Former University of Michigan doctor sentenced to 10 years in prison for child exploitation
- Michigan governor-elect Whitmer meets with Trump, emphasizes infrastructure, carp
- Judge Theresa Brennan charged with crimes in her own divorce case
