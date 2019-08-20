ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Monday, Aug. 19, 2019

9-year-old child dies after being mauled by 3 dogs in Detroit

Police said a 9-year-old girl is dead after being mauled by three dogs on Detroit's west side.

It happened in the area of Smart Street and Central Avenue on Monday. Detroit police said the girl was playing in an alley behind her home when three pit bulls got out of a neighbors yard and attacked her.

Two people are in custody in connection with the "suspicious" death of a 26-year-old man found inside a Dearborn home, officials said. Read more.

A semi truck got stuck Monday under a train tracks overpass on West Big Beaver Road in Bloomfield Township. Learn more.

Detroit police are looking for a man who stole a woman's purse after following her to her car Monday. Read more.

A driver was shot dead as he pulled up to a home on Detroit’s east side Monday. Learn more.

Searching for murder victims

Every morning Macomb Township resident Theresa Maksymow sits outside and enjoys the view of a field near her home.

But on Monday police tape could be spotted around the field.

“I always look in the back of the field and noticed the yellow ribbon going all the way across,” said Maksymow.

Who is Arthur Ream?

He is in prison for the murder of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki, who was killed in 1986. Ream led investigators to her burial site decades later. Police said Ream could be responsible for four to six murders.

Police sources told Local 4 that Ream has a history of playing mind games. Even when he was asked, he admitted he did play mind games and enjoyed watching police search for clues.

Home invader

A home invader wandered around a Troy home for about 10 minutes and touched a sleeping woman early Monday before fleeing.

The woman was asleep about 2 a.m. in a home in the 700 block of Amberwood Drive when she felt someone touch her leg. She said she screamed and saw someone run out of the room.

2012 murder

A Detroit family is still searching for answers nearly seven years after a woman was shot, killed and burned beyond recognition.

Local 4 Defender Karen Drew took a closer look at the cold case, which is still stumping investigators. Renee Brooks smiles when she remembers her daughter, Tamika Brooks.

