ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019

Dan Gilbert returns to Detroit to continue recovery following stroke

Quicken Loans Chairman Dan Gilbert has returned to Detroit to continue his recovery from a stroke, the company confirmed.

Gilbert returned to the city Friday to continue his rehabilitation, officials said.

Dan Gilbert returns to Detroit to continue recovery following stroke

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

4 fast facts

The father of a 9-year-old girl who was mauled to death by three pit bulls in Detroit got into an argument with the owner of the dogs about them roaming in the area, according to family members. Read more.

Eight hunters from Southeast Michigan are facing poaching charges stemming from the 2018 waterfowl season. Learn more.

A Pontiac man was arrested after stealing outdoor power equipment from the same Lowe's store in Bloomfield Township four times, officials said. Read more.

Michigan State Police troopers said someone stole a front-end loader from a construction zone and crashed it into a garage. Learn more.

Be informed

Searching for murder victims

“Our goal here is to do a very thorough search of this area,” said FBI Special Agent Mara Schneider.

Schneider said that’s going to take some time.

They’re purposely going slow, across the wide area, to make sure they don’t miss anything.

READ MORE

Cleaves found not guilty on all counts

Former Michigan State University basketball star Mateen Cleaves has been found not guilty on all counts in a sexual assault case.

Cleaves was charged with criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct and unlawful imprisonment.

He was accused of assaulting a 24-year-old woman after a charity golf event and a visit to a Flint-area bar in 2015.

LEARN MORE

Chas Taylor found hiding in alley, police say

A 16-year-old boy who escaped from police Tuesday while wearing handcuffs has been taken back into custody, officials said.

Chas Taylor, of Muskegon, was found around 4 p.m. Tuesday hiding in an alley in the 9700 block of Broad Street, police said.

Authorities said they received a tip from a citizen who recognized Taylor from photos and called 911.

READ MORE

41-year-old man taken into custody

Detroit police have arrested a third suspect involved in an armed carjacking of an off-duty police officer last week, according to authorities.

A 41-year-old man was taken into custody around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 12000 block of Weddel Street in Taylor, police said.

LEARN MORE

Read more

Watch

Looking for something in particular? Find it here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.