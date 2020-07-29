ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 29, 2020

Plant closings send GM to 2Q loss, but signs of improvement

Even though General Motors was able to reopen its U.S. factories for the last half of the second quarter, the company still lost $806 million in the three months between April and June.

The Detroit automaker had to close its plants from March 18 to May 18 due to the coronavirus, but production didn’t resume fast enough to stem the losses.

Read the full story here.

Michigan Secretary of State to discuss expectations for Primary Election

The 2020 Michigan Primary Election is Aug. 4 -- and it’ll look very different from past elections.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will provide an update on what to expect for the Primary Election next week during a press conference on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m

Watch live here today at 10:30 a.m.

US Attorney to address plan to bring federal agents to Detroit

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, Matthew Schneider, will provide details on plans to bring federal agents to Detroit. The plan was originally announced by President Trump last week.

Watch live here today at 11 a.m.

Ecorse mother, boyfriend in custody after 1-year-old killed, sibling hospitalized

A mother and her boyfriend are in police custody after a 13-month-old boy was killed and his twin brother was severely injured.

An ambulance was called to the families home in Ecorse early on Tuesday morning. One boy died at the hospital and the other is still battling terrible injuries.

See the full story here.

Teen charged as adult in fatal shooting of 10-year-old boy in Warren

A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult after allegedly fatally shooting a 10-year-old boy in the chest in Warren last week. The 15-year-old is facing a carrying a concealed weapon charge, felony firearms charge and a second-degree murder charge -- which mandates a life sentence in prison.

Read the full story here.

Trending 📈

📚 Gov. Whitmer: Today’s actions affect decision on in-person learning in coming weeks

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday that a decision to allow -- or rather, not allow -- K-12 schools to resume in-person learning won’t be made until just before the school year begins. If the state continues to see a rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Whitmer says the state may take steps backward in its reopening plan -- meaning schools would only be online in the fall.

Read the full story here.

🔥 Several boats catch fire at St. Clair Shores marina, smoke seen for miles

Several boats caught fire at a St. Clair Shores marina on Tuesday evening. The fire happened near the restaurant Mikes on the Water, at Ken’s Marine in the 10 Mile and Jefferson Area. Witnesses reported hearing an explosion.

See the full story here.

💻 Southfield Public School District to start school year with remote learning only

The Southfield Public School District plans to start the 2020 fall semester with remote learning “due to a large number of COVID-19 cases in our region,” the district announced.

Read the full story here.

Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 79,176; Death toll now at 6,170

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 79,176 as of Tuesday, including 6,170 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes 669 new cases and 16 additional deaths.

New cases have increased moderately in recent weeks, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased in the last week, with an average of more than 30,000 per day, with the positive rate between 3 and 4 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but remain considerably lower than in April.

Michigan has reported 57,502 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 15,600 as of Tuesday. Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 622 on Monday, slightly lower than one week prior.

Here’s a look at more of the data: